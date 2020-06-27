👉The Stock Market is a Gigantic Ponzi Scheme Owned by The Fed !! - 👉The Stock Market is a Gigantic Ponzi Scheme Owned by The Fed !! Since interest rates are so low, the only place to make any money is in the stock market....
Saturday, June 27, 2020
Since interest rates are so low, the only place to make any money is in the stock market. That's what driving the high multiples and the stock market bubble. People have the feeling that the Fed is not going to let the market fail, so they keep buying stocks. This is not good. The manipulation such as the rock bottom interest rates and QE Infinity by the Fed is propping up a market that should have fallen a long time ago. The $2.2 trillion welfare bill to corporations (oops, I mean stimulus) had everything to do with this stock market bubble. Taxpayers got 300 billion of that, but corporations got $1.9 trillion to buy their own stock and pay their CEOs bonuses. The Fed is propping up the stock market. The Fed bought the market. They are now buying stocks of companies to keep them solvent. This isn't good. We are now worse than the Weimar Republic. The market's disconnect from reality, coupled with its irrational exuberance, makes for a decline we have not seen since Herman Minsky's writing of the 1920s. Without Fed intervention, this market probably would have fallen to 5,000. The question is, how long will the Fed buy the market and at what cost. The market has become so divorced from reality that it has entered the realm of absurdity. How can anyone expect a meaningful profit when retail and manufacturing are operating at 25% capacity? Four million people are not paying their mortgages! That's just residential mortgages. The commercial is a whole other story. Consumers are broke. They owe 7% of every dollar earned over the next 20 years to debt payment. It's all bull, and if the virus keeps spiking, lookout. Right now, it's just a short squeeze. It is a toxic atmosphere. All of the fundamentals and natural market forces are thrown out the window. The fundamentals are gone. There is no reason to be optimistic about earning when we already know that businesses will be crippled for many months to come. Earnings for many quarters will be terrible, guaranteed. So that argument that things are already factored in and that the market is an indication of the future is completely bogus. Let's call it like it is. The Fed bought the market, and now you have investors being reckless because they think they can never lose because they will always be backed by the Fed. That's not capitalism at all. That's pure manipulation and speculation. It has nothing to do with market forces and fundamentals. It has everything to do with people being reckless and feeling extremely confident that they can't lose because they will always be backed by the Fed. It's like going to the high roller table at a Vegas casino, and no matter how much you lose, you keep getting credit from the casino and you keep getting comped (free luxury penthouse suite, free food, free drinks, free shows, free transportation, free everything) no matter what. And imagine that the gambler never has to pay the casino back because the credit keeps coming over and over again. You know what that is? That's artificial. That's unsustainable. It can't work in the long run. There always comes a time when everyone must pay. And eventually, we will pay. We will pay. It's only a matter of time before this market drops like a bag of potatoes. Large investors have been holding up the market, so all the useful idiots keep their cash invested there! When they suddenly pull out of a market where there are few companies doing well, and the rest are sloshing along with.Bye-bye market! And with 1/4 of your workforce out of work, the demand side of the economy is crippled, and companies will not hire until they are making money again. If you don’t see the inevitability of the coming collapse, just keep your head in the sand. The Stock Market is a Ponzi Scheme that only Exists to Fool Americans into thinking; All is well. When in fact, it's ALL Criminally Corrupt and about to FAIL, leaving them in a world of HURT with a Failed currency, no food, no safety net, no jobs, and a pandemic to deal with! All Thanks to the Criminals that destroyed the US Economy & Financial Systems by INTENT. Hell is waiting and getting nearer every hour. I think they are going to tank the market in October, just in time for the election. It is almost as if the US stock markets had been primed by Federal Reserve intervention over the previous 5+ years, and someone let the monster out of the cage. The deregulation, changes to tax structures, and general perception of market opportunity changed almost immediately after the November 2016 elections and really never looked back. The Federal Reserve was created as an illusion for the masses. The mega-wealthy men who created the FED realized they would soon own nearly everything of value, so a way was needed to create an illusion of perpetual prosperity for an ever-expanding population desiring ever-more resources. Thus, the FED created to print a never-ending source of imaginary money based on nothing so the masses could continue buying something. That's why it did not matter when the National Deficit hit 1 trillion dollars years ago, nor will it matter when it hits 100 trillion dollars in due course. How can there be actual debt on an imaginary construct? Of course, there are two separate monetary systems: sovereign and mass. We, the people, are all members of the mass. Our dollar debts are actual dollar debts that must be repaid. Not so with sovereign debt. The FED will print; however, much is needed to keep the illusion going. So The US politicians pass an AID BILL, which is to BAIL OUT the STOCK MARKET, with money from the FEDERAL RESERVE, which in reality, the FED is buying up the US while charging the money printed to the US. When a bank issues a mortgage, they charge you to use their money while they are the owner until the debt is paid. The US now owes 26 trillion dollars, But in reality, it is more like 125 trillion dollars, which leaves each taxpayer on the hook for $811,000. This U.S. National Debt consists of: debt held by the public. Intragovernmental holdings, including debt held by Social Security and Medicare trust funds. But it does not include total unfunded Social Security and Medicare promises. The FED was never intended to buy up anything other than the US government's debt. They are a Criminal PONZI Scheme which will FAIL and take DOWN the Entire US Economy with them. All by design. Currently, the bonds are not paying anything meaningful, so the money is flowing into the stock market. Just raise interest rates and see how fast this bubble will burst. Shower wall street with money. The brokers. CEO's and board of directors and some insiders steal from everyone. Then when the market crashes, the taxpayers bail them. None of the criminals go to jail. The greatest country on earth.But only for the super-rich. Tax cuts for corporations allowed them to buy back stocks, which drove up the values and CEO compensation. In the meantime, many paid zero in federal taxes. Amazon is one example - whereby they profited 11 billion in both 2018 and 2019...without paying a dime in federal taxes. In the meantime, the Feds have been buying the risk repeatedly. And you can't leave out the Feds lowering interest rates four times in 12 months (January 2019-January 2020). Now the rates are nearly zero percent. When you can borrow money for next to nothing and pay no federal taxes, you're going to put that money somewhere - hence stock valuations. Sadly, 58 percent of Americans don't have $400 in savings. Personal taxes for working folks are out of control, as they must pay extra for police, fire, schools, roads, etc., due to corporations not contributing anymore. At the end of the day, consumers are a must - and when consumers have empty pockets, the markets won't be far behind. The Feds can only keep the fluff going for so long. At some point, the piper must be paid. We believe that the stock market will crash a short time before the election. And it might be sooner! Now, we’re warning that this current parabolic upside price trend near the end of Q2 of 2020 could be a massive setup for one of the biggest revaluation events we’ve seen since 1999~2000 ,(the last big bubble). Our researchers believe a shift away from the global financial speculation that has driven a total global asset bubble over the past 8+ years will suddenly shift away from wild speculative euphoria and quickly transition into the realization phase of “uh oh, what have we done.” It is this point that we suddenly enter a financial distress phase where investors flee over-inflated assets to move into risk hedging strategies. Why do you think Gold has rallied to levels near $1800 over the past 4+ years? A certain segment of global investors has already had their “uh oh” moment. The US stock market has gone parabolic because a very unique set of circumstances have come together at this particular time in history. Now, we have to deal with the current and future phases of this cycle and prepare for what’s next. Protect your open long trades and/or take some profits out now. If our research is correct, we have already entered the Financial Distress phase. Q2: 2020 may be the catalyst event, and that is only a few days away. The Criminals that run the US don't want you to have any savings, food, home, health, security of even your Life! The Fed is stealing your buying power. This was The Atlantis Report. Please Like. Share. Leave me a comment. Subscribe. And please take some time to subscribe to my back up channels, I do upload videos there too. You'll find the links in the description box. You will also find a PayPal link if you want to make a donation. Thank you wholeheartedly to all those of you who have already donated. Stay safe and healthy friends! Currently, the bonds are not paying anything meaningful, so the money is flowing into the stock market. Just raise interest rates and see how fast this bubble will burst. Shower wall street with money. The brokers. CEO's and board of directors and some insiders steal from everyone. Then when the market crashes, the taxpayers bail them. None of the criminals go to jail. The greatest country on earth.But only for the super-rich. The US stock market has gone parabolic because a very unique set of circumstances have come together at this particular time in history. Now, we have to deal with the current and future phases of this cycle and prepare for what's next. Protect your open long trades and/or take some profits out now. If our research is correct, we have already entered the Financial Distress phase. Q2: 2020 may be the catalyst event, and that is only a few days away. The Criminals that run the US don't want you to have any savings, food, home, health, security of even your Life! The Fed is stealing your buying power.
