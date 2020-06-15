👉 The Second Wave is Freaking out The Markets - The Second Wave is Freaking out The Markets Are you ready for the next wave of COVID-19? Actually, the mainstream media is telling us that it is already he...
Monday, June 15, 2020
👉 The Second Wave is Freaking out The Markets
The Second Wave is Freaking out The Markets Are you ready for the next wave of COVID-19? Actually, the mainstream media is telling us that it is already here, and that has sparked another round of fear and panic on Wall Street. But the fact that the number of confirmed cases is rising again should not surprise anyone. As restrictions were lifted, it was inevitable that the virus would begin spreading more rapidly, and that is precisely what we have witnessed. During the 24 hour period that just ended, there were more than 136,000 new cases reported around the globe, and that is the highest one day total that I have seen so far. Here in the United States, there were 23,300 newly confirmed cases, and that represented an increase of over 2,000 from the previous 24 hour period. Concern that this could be the dreaded “second wave” that the mainstream media keeps talking about pushed stock prices dramatically lower on Thursday… Stocks suffered their biggest one-day pull-back in three months on Thursday as traders grew concerned about the number of coronavirus cases increasing in some states that are reopening up from lockdowns. Shares that have surged recently on hopes for a smooth reopening of the economy led the declines. The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 1,861.82 points, or 6.9%, to close at 25,128.17. The S&P 500 slid 5.9% to 3,002.10 while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.3%. to end the day at 9,492.73. Of course stock prices have risen so much over the past couple of months that a drop of that magnitude is not any sort of a major problem. But stocks could drop even further as it becomes increasingly clear to investors that the U.S. economy is not going to be returning to “normal” any time soon. In fact, if COVID-19 cases continue to spike that could motivate officials in some states to institute another wave of lockdowns. Hopefully that will not happen, but things are starting to get a bit crazy out there. Texas has become one of the new hotspots for the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States, and local hospitals are starting to fill up fast… Texas reported a record-breaking number of new coronavirus cases in a single day one week after the state entered Phase III of its reopening plan. The Department of State Health Services reported 2,504 new cases on Tuesday, surpassing the previous single-day record of 1,949 on May 31. Texas has also reported three straight days of record hospitalizations, with 1,935 on Monday, 2,056 on Tuesday and 2,153 on Wednesday.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Blog Archive
- June (29)
- May (60)
- April (49)
- March (87)
- February (139)
- January (132)
- December (124)
- November (191)
- October (254)
- September (261)
- August (293)
- July (251)
- June (278)
- May (233)
- April (151)
- March (188)
- February (221)
- January (278)
- December (286)
- November (305)
- October (291)
- September (372)
- August (471)
- July (442)
- June (338)
- May (262)
- April (269)
- March (282)
- February (312)
- January (359)
- December (298)
- November (521)
- October (549)
- September (496)
- August (615)
- July (517)
- June (513)
- May (449)
- April (413)
- March (481)
- February (446)
- January (706)
- December (789)
- November (647)
- October (425)
- September (291)
- August (342)
- July (598)
- June (582)
- May (514)
- April (425)
- March (362)
- February (261)
- January (408)
- December (303)
- November (410)
- October (595)
- September (765)
- August (666)
- July (436)
- June (270)
- May (406)
- April (447)
- March (557)
- February (784)
- January (809)
- December (427)
- November (455)
- October (534)
- September (395)
- August (433)
- July (430)
- June (345)
- May (360)
- April (412)
- March (519)
- February (469)
- January (675)
- December (884)
- November (635)
- October (668)
- September (560)
- August (498)
- July (701)
- June (595)
- May (469)
- April (474)
- March (425)
- February (384)
- January (372)
- December (166)
- November (1)
- October (4)
- April (1)
- March (12)
- February (19)
- January (22)
- December (25)
- November (33)
- October (20)
- September (15)
- August (5)
- July (12)
- June (14)
- May (10)
- April (11)
- March (36)
- February (29)
- January (32)
- December (69)
- November (57)
- October (3)
- August (1)
- July (23)
- June (8)
- May (12)
- December (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
Friendly Blogs List
-
-
The Coming Pension Crisis will make the Pandemic look like a Party !! - The Coming Pension Crisis will make the Pandemic look like a Party !! The US pension plans warned they would run out of money by 2028. At the moment, a num...
-
The Coming Pension Crisis will make the Pandemic look like a Party !! - The Coming Pension Crisis will make the Pandemic look like a Party !! The US pension plans warned they would run out of money by 2028. At the moment, a num...
-
The Coming Pension Crisis will make the Pandemic look like a Party !! - The Coming Pension Crisis will make the Pandemic look like a Party !! The US pension plans warned they would run out of money by 2028. At the moment, a num...
We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly withReplyDelete
A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc
We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the world.
Equally,we are ready to work with Brokers and financial
consultants/consulting firms in their respective countries.
We are equally ready to pay commission to those Brokers and financial
consultants/consulting firms.
Awaiting a favourable response from you.
Best regards
WALSH SMITH, ROBERT
email : info.iqfinanceplc@gmail.com
skype: cpt_young1