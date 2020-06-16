👉The Fed's Final Solution Buying Corporate Junk Bonds !! - 👉The Fed's Final Solution Buying Corporate Junk Bonds !! The Federal Reserve announced it would begin purchasing individual corporate bonds as part of its...
Tuesday, June 16, 2020
👉 Police Officers Quitting All Over America !!
Police Officers Quitting All Over America Even during the best of times, being a police officer in one of America’s major cities is extremely stressful, and these are definitely not the best of times. In 2020, the entire profession has become the target for a vast nationwide outpouring of anger and hatred. It doesn’t matter if you are a good officer or a bad officer, because everyone is being lumped together. Every single person that puts on a police uniform understands that they are putting their lives on the line every single day, but now that is even more true than ever. All over the U.S., police officers are being attacked, abused and targeted for violence, and I can’t even imagine what it is like to never be able to let your guard down because someone could assault you at any moment. And even if you never get physically attacked, most officers must still endure the mental torment of knowing that vast numbers of people want them dead simply because they have chosen to serve in the police. For Winchester, Tennessee police officer Dustin Elliott, that was one of the main factors that caused him to quit his job…
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
