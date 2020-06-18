👉 More than 44 Million Americans are Now Jobless - More than 44 Million Americans are Now Jobless Many of the emergency economic measures that were put into place to support the American people financially ...
Thursday, June 18, 2020
👉 More than 44 Million Americans are Now Jobless
More than 44 Million Americans are Now Jobless Many of the emergency economic measures that were put into place to support the American people financially throughout this pandemic are about to disappear, and that means that big trouble is on the horizon. Right now, we are in the midst of the deepest economic downturn since the Great Depression of the 1930s. Economic activity has fallen dramatically, more than 100,000 businesses have permanently closed, and more than 44 million Americans have lost a job so far in 2020. But up to this point most Americans are not feeling too much economic pain thanks to unprecedented intervention by the federal government. Unfortunately, that short-term boost of artificial relief is about to wear off, and that is going to cause some major problems as we approach the end of this calendar year. Earlier today, two sentences from a Buzzfeed article about the extreme economic despair that is ahead of us really got my attention… The US economy right now is like a jumbo jet that’s in a steady glide after both its engines flamed out. In about six weeks, it will likely crash into the side of a mountain.
