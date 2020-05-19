The Government Wants You To Stay Home and To Get Paid - Universal Basic Income For All - The Government Wants You To Stay Home and To Get Paid - Universal Basic Income For All Can anyone explain how we are going to motivate unemployed workers t...
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
The Government Wants You To Stay Home and To Get Paid - Universal Basic Income For All
The Government Wants You To Stay Home and To Get Paid - Universal Basic Income For All Can anyone explain how we are going to motivate unemployed workers to go back to work when most of them can actually make more money camped on their sofas watching Netflix? Over the past couple of months, 36.5 million Americans have filed new claims for unemployment benefits, and Congress understandably wanted to do something to address this unprecedented spike in unemployment. But by giving all of these unemployed workers a repeating 600 dollar bonus on top of existing unemployment benefits, Congress has actually created a very powerful incentive for Americans to be unemployed and to stay unemployed for as long as the bonuses last. According to a group of prominent economists at the University of Chicago, 68 percent of those that are currently unemployed can now bring home more money than when they were actually employed…
