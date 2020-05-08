👉The Economy Is Going To Continue To Bleed Jobs -- Economic Collapse 2020 - Now we are up to 33.5 million jobs lost. In just 7 weeks, the U.S. economy has been completely turned upside down, and the numbers are unlike anything that...
Friday, May 8, 2020
👉The Economy Is Going To Continue To Bleed Jobs -- Economic Collapse 2020
Now we are up to 33.5 million jobs lost. In just 7 weeks, the U.S. economy has been completely turned upside down, and the numbers are unlike anything that we have ever seen before. On Thursday, the Labor Department announced that 3.17 million Americans filed initial claims for unemployment benefits last week. That brings the grand total for this crisis up to 33.5 million, and that figure absolutely dwarfs what we witnessed during the last recession. And as I discussed yesterday, even the mainstream media is now admitting that millions of those jobs are never coming back.
Posted by Politico Cafe
