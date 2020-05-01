👉 One-Fifth Of All The Jobs In The U.S. Are Already Gone -- Economic Collapse 2020 - One-Fifth Of All The Jobs In The U.S. Are Already Gone -- Economic Collapse 2020 In all of U.S. history we have never seen anything like this. I have been ...
Friday, May 1, 2020
👉 One-Fifth Of All The Jobs In The U.S. Are Already Gone -- Economic Collapse 2020
One-Fifth Of All The Jobs In The U.S. Are Already Gone -- Economic Collapse 2020 In all of U.S. history we have never seen anything like this. I have been sitting at my desk for quite a while searching for the proper words to convey the gravity of what we are facing, and to be honest it has been quite a struggle. On Thursday, we learned that another 3.8 million Americans filed initial claims for unemployment benefits last week. That was much higher than many experts were anticipating, because by now the initial surge of unemployment caused by the coronavirus lockdowns should have started to fade quite a bit. But instead, the job loss tsunami continues to roll on, and at this point a total of 30.3 million Americans have filed new claims for unemployment benefits over the past six weeks. The following comes from ABC News…
