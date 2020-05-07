Thursday, May 7, 2020

👉More than 33 Millions Americans lost their Jobs -- Economic Collapse 2020




The Number Of Jobs Lost In April Was More Than Double The Total Number Of Jobs Lost During The Last Recession. Yes, you heard that right. The economic downturn of 2008 and 2009 is often referred to as “the Great Recession” because the U.S. had not experienced economic pain of that magnitude since the Great Depression of the 1930s. Millions of Americans lost their jobs, mortgage defaults soared and Wall Street was shaken to the core. But as bad as things were during the last recession, things are even worse now. To say that what we are witnessing is “unprecedented” doesn’t do it justice, because what is happening to the U.S. economy in 2020 is truly, truly horrifying, and many believe that what we have experienced so far is just the beginning.










The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

Friendly Blogs List