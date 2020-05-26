👉 R.I.P. Middle Class America - 👉 R.I.P. Middle Class America We are no longer the wealthiest middle class in the world. The country is falling apart. In the US, The Middle Class is shri...
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Food Shortages Coming Soon !!
Even before COVID-19 came along, crazy global weather patterns were playing havoc with harvests all over the globe, the African Swine Fever plague had already killed about one-fourth of all the pigs in the world, and giant armies of locusts the size of major cities were devouring crops at a staggering rate on the other side of the planet. And now this coronavirus pandemic has caused an unprecedented worldwide economic shutdown, and this has put an enormous amount of stress on global food supplies. On the official UN website, the United Nations is openly using the term “biblical proportion” to describe the famines that are coming. Even if COVID-19 miraculously disappeared tomorrow, a lot of people on the other side of the world would still starve to death, but of course COVID-19 is not going anywhere any time soon. Here in the United States, our stores still have plenty of food. But empty shelves have started to appear, and food prices are starting to go up aggressively. In fact, we just witnessed the largest one month increase in food prices that we have seen since 1974. For a long time I have been warning my readers that eventually a loaf of bread in the U.S. will cost five dollars, and one of my readers in Hawaii just told me that “my wife came home with ½ loaf of bread for $2.99”. So it appears that the day I have been warning about has already arrived for some people. Of course the price of meat is going up even faster than the price of bread. The following is an excerpt from an email that one of Robert Wenzel’s readers in Alaska just sent him… Our local Costco as of now, beef hamburger is $9 a pound, and steaks are $18 a pound. Hamburger was at $3.50 a pound before all this.
