Sunday, May 10, 2020

Flawed Presidential Election Process Gives Poor Choices








It appears that American voters will have to choose between Donald Trump and Joe Biden to be our next President. Both of these men are old. Biden sports signs of dementia and has been accused of corruption. Trump is considered divisive and not as truthful as many people would like. It could be said many voters are not jumping with joy. To say America has a flawed election process is an understatement. Early in each Presidential primary season, it becomes clear that we suffer from a defective election system. Over the years televised debates have not been of much help. Efforts to remove the process from power brokers in smoke-filled rooms has not drastically improved the system. The people who have the least say in this system remain the average voter. The political debates highlight our flawed election process.







The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

Friendly Blogs List