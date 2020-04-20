👉Wall Street Stole Your Pension -- This is how to Prepare for The Ticking Pensions Time Bomb !! - 👉Wall Street Stole Your Pension -- This is how to Prepare for The Ticking Pensions Time Bomb !! America is facing a retirement crisis, and every day there...
Monday, April 20, 2020
America is facing a retirement crisis, and every day there are more and more victims of this corruption. Depending on your 401K or your pension is a recipe for retirement disaster! You have been promised a retirement, but a promise means nothing. Those who rely on both pensions and their 401K are in for a rude awakening. What they were promised their entire life they will find out was a lie. Pensions are Ponzi schemes. As such, they benefit those who got in early, screw those who got in late and always (eventually) implode. But most people still continue to dump money into their 401K's, if they save anything at all, believing the old financial lie that saving enough for long enough will ensure a strong financial future. That is a lie that not even the earliest cheerleaders of the 401K believe any longer. Wall Street stole your pension. You are paying for their Lamborghinis; you are paying for their tall skyscrapers, you are paying for a scam. Yet you were afraid of being scammed all your life. The 401K was designed by wall street so the poor man could get into the market. They want everyone's money. Every time a generation gets ready to retire, that's when the market crashes; 2001,2008,2020. Pensions being robbed or gambled away, 401K's value decimated by the stock market and fees charged anyway. Global economy stalling out. US government writing checks for the big corporations. Small businesses are closing for fear of the spreading. Our reaction to the virus is what's causing the biggest problem. The Fed will print more fake dollars to cover checks making our money worth even less. Be prepared to get totally screwed over by the governments acting on behalf of big corporations, acting on behalf of the elite. These bastards have been slowly removing our ability to self sustain. Now they have us all by the balls, and its time to squeeze. The Pension system is a Ponzi by definition. This pension program is going to blow up and is going to bring down the biggest crisis, bigger than the COVID crisis, Bigger than the subprime of 2008, and bigger than the student loan program. Simply said: you have been ripped off. The state, city, and federal retirement plans are unsustainable. Calpers will find out real fast. Pensions are a scam. One of the ways that wall street, the US government, and the banking system rob us off is via our pensions. The people running the pension had spent millions (money paid by workers’ retirement savings) for bad advice from so-called experts who ultimately ran the pension into the ground. The people running the pensions were grossly mismanaging the money. There are many mothers and fathers who will find out that they have no pension. The CoronaVirus is a cover for the stealing of pensions,401k, and the stock market. Not only in the US but all over the world, our pensions have been stolen, ripped off. The pensions make $14 trillion shortfalls in the US alone. That's bigger than Bernie Sanders's plan of how to give free medical to everybody. Wall Street always has a solution to any problem. Wall Street's solution to pension underfunding about ten years ago was, let's gamble with your money. So what wall street did was they approached all of these pensions and said, uh, the only way out of this severe underfunding, it's to gamble more. And so they created some of the highest cost, highest risks investments ever devised on wall street; hedge funds, private equity funds, venture capital funds and fund to funds all kinds of, secretive, high risks, high-cost investments, and sold them to the pension funds. Telling them to gamble their way out of insolvency. Well, of course, it didn't work. Gambling is not a solution to underfunding. It resulted in an even greater underfunding. The house always wins. There's not a single pension in this country that has soared in value because of the gambling. The outrageous bet always went badly. There were literally billions put into the pension funds. All that money went straight to wall street through a wealth transfer. Money out of the pension went straight from workers' to the pockets of wall street billionaires. Millions of people's lives are going to get impacted, as 130 corporate pensions go bankrupt in the US. Before 2000, the private pension funds were fully funded with a $250B surplus on top of that. The corporate greed and Wall St sharks figured out ways to destroy those funds and grad for themselves. Then took them over a cliff by investing in fraudulent, crappy securities via hedge funds, etc. The Derivative screwed everyone. Public pensions are next ... Let's take a look at the pensions of elected officials . Flatten out the ones the fat cats are getting and figure it out. This is going to get very, very BAD; worse than BAD! There will be no pensions after this crisis, I'm an opportunist, but the reality of this situation turns me more into a realist. You should create your own 401k or your own retirement income plan. Create your own type of retirement income through real estate, or any other kind of business opportunity. If you have all your eggs in one basket, you need to watch that basket closely. Instead of spending your entire life working for money, you must instead have your money work for you your entire life. Cash-out and close it and take that money and put it into something else. Be your own financial government! Be your own central bank. Invest, don't depend on your pension. Invest in gold, silver, real estate, and some cash for rainy days and a small Farm with veggies and fruits that keep running to feed you and your family. Hedge your bets by making other investments that perhaps you have more control over. You have to diversify your investments. If your pension gets taken away from you in your 50s, you're screwed. Having a pension when you're dead isn't much good. Pension accounts don't need to have a balance if all the pensioners are dead. So what happens when these pensions start collapsing, and they already have. Welcome back to The Atlantis Report. You are here because you want to hear the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. A pension system can never work because you are paying people a wage, not to work, which is why welfare can never work as well. Any company paying a pension will implode because of the pension payments. Eventually, the pension payments will grow larger than the profit you can generate from selling your products at a competitive price and paying the current workers to produce and sell them. Also, why a Union company will always fail. The Union will always grow benefits and wages above the level where you can pay those benefits and wages and stay in business. Even after a nearly decade-long stock-market rally, pension funds for government employees across the U.S. have never fully recovered from the 2007 financial meltdown. Governments have increased annual pension contributions by 90% to help make up for it. Most media coverage of the pension crisis focuses on states in the worst condition: California, Connecticut, Illinois, and New Jersey. But the majority of pension funds are heading in the wrong direction, even in states like Colorado and in some Texas cities. The bottom line: an alarming number of states and cities are ill-prepared to withstand the next market downturn. Without reform, the gap between what governments owe retirees and the money that public-pension funds have on hand could grow so large that the whole system could face collapse. Pensions are a Ponzi by definition; maybe having someone put $20k lifetime in a fund that ends up paying them $80k a year for 20-30 years is a problem. It really is funny how people thought that math would work. I get to pay $5000 a year in property taxes so Ms Generic teacher can take home a fat pension check. Anyone who cannot comprehend that the whole concept of pensions as they are known today was always an impossibility and a lie, deserves to fail out of the human species entirely. It was a cheap trick to get enough people to sell themselves deeper into dependence and bondage for the promise of some Free crap in the future, with only vague handwaving about where it was going to come from. For a while, under conditions of an expanding resource base and economy, one can fudge over some of it by stealing more out of a bigger pie tomorrow than you could rake off today. But even in the best of times, the only 'growth rates' that could have supported such systems were outlandishly optimistic, so much so as to be disingenuous and criminal. Now? Nothing else will happen but desperation, indignation, some brutal attempts by the current system to remain in force, and then disintegration and abandonment. According to a study, “California state and local governments owe $1.3 trillion. Another study says it is actually $2.3 trillion, and a recent Hoover Institute stated that there is over $1 trillion in pension liability alone or $76,884 per household. Incredibly, there are 4 million current pension beneficiaries ( overpaid government employees), a number that continues to grow and which exceeds the total population of 22 states. If this is not a complete ripoff of taxpayers by criminal local, city, and state officials, I don’t know what is! WHAT IS WRONG IS THAT THE FED DESTROYED EVERY LADDERED BOND PORTFOLIO IN THE WORLD WITH A DECADE OF Zero Interest Rates. The risk-free rate in 2006 was 5.2% .... the 30 year was at 6.25% ... If you are a Pension Fund manager with a benchmark of 8% return, you get a pretty big head start ... Now, everybody is a trader, not an actuary ... LOOK TO THE FED FOR COMPLETE RESPONSIBILITY FOR THIS FIASCO. Peter Schiff said it best. "If the government has the power to print money, they have the power to confiscate wealth". If you can counterfeit money and spend it, then you are stealing everything you buy with it. All the money printing WILL make the dollars you have WORTHLESS. The federal government bailed out GM in 2008. Instead of allowing that over-bloated obese monster to go belly up, they had to keep the pension racket going for top leeches. Pensions are like a spare tire, no one thinks about it, till you need it. Most people do not take retirement seriously until its too late. In a couple of years, pensions won't be able to buy food. But Don’t panic. Alan Greenspan tells Paul Ryan the Government can create all the money it wants, and there is no need to save for pensions. What matters is whether the goods and services are there for them to buy with that money. Money comes out of nothing and is just numbers typed in at a keyboard. “We are in a spot of bother, can you central bankers type in a couple of trillion in QE to help us out” the bankers. Money comes out of nothing and is just numbers typed in at a keyboard. Most people, even the so-called educated ones, have amnesia of history. Rome had a retirement pension, in the same exact manner as what is happening today, over 2000 years ago, and look at what happened to Rome. My question is, why would smart people, with PHD's and Master Degrees that are teachers and engineers, who work for the state, actually believe what the government promises them; when in fact there's overwhelming evidence in both the past and the present, to write a whole "biblical account" of how disastrous the government handles and mismanages the money that they actually scam other people out of. You would think that these 'smart workers' with all their education would simply put down the government the way a Veterinarian puts down a dog that can't wag its own tail. But, nope, these folks believe anything the government promises them, without using insight to see how deceived they will be in the very near future. Why don't they simply have their whole paychecks given to them and let them be responsible for their own savings/retirement, and therefore if they don't do the right thing or take responsibility for themselves, then they have no one to blame but themselves. Yet, they would rather have the government scam them. When will we finally understand! They do not want anyone to Retire! They want you to keep working and paying taxes until you die, then they get estate taxes, red tape so that money goes to the states, etc... Just anyway, they can generate income so they can create more criminality and screw us even more. This world is run by criminals and evil people!! And we allowed it. But we'll never ever do anything about it, why? Because we vote for people who don't give a crap about us. Believe me, they don't. Don't kid yourself that you matter because you don't. The whole political system is just a joke to keep us divided and distracted. All politicians work for international bankers and big business, not us. They are agents/puppets that get put in positions of power and influence to steal our wealth, land, time, lives, and dreams. It doesn't matter the party; it's all the same. Kleptocratic, plutocratic parasites that can do what they do because of the central bank fiat garbage system that We the People support and work for. Time to end the Fed and all central banks. As George Carlin said, it's a big club and you ain't in it. 