👉Unemployment Numbers Skyrocketing - America in Deep Economic Freeze And This is just the beginning

Sunday, April 12, 2020
The Country is now in a deep economic freeze. Closing all non-essential businesses would hit hard .Today new numbers are showing how hard at least 17 million people in The US lost their jobs in 3 weeks. New numbers on unemployment came out Thursday morning, and it is expected that 5 million Americans will have filed for benefits in addition to the 10 million who already have. The impact of the lockdown affects every corner of the country. The restaurants are empty ;small businesses shut down; hotels without guests ;shopping centers cleared out ;and on and on .More than any other sector the service industry has been decimated by the pandemic. Millions of americans have been laid-off, amid historic Unemployment Numbers.Layoffs at small business spiked 1,021% in March, compared to the month before, according to CNBC. April is expected to be much worse with economists forecasting unemployment at as much as 15% or more. As the economy craters, small businesses are among the hardest hit. In the meantime The the Fed is now buying corporate debt, effectively removing any risk of failure (no corporation is now too big to fail because they cannot fail with the Fed. backstop). The question is.. how many small businesses will EVER have the luxury of a Fed. backstop like this? How about a big fat ZERO. Even foreign banks ALL OVER THE WORLD are getting MASSIVE CAPITAL INJECTIONS directly from The Fed , While nothing is giving to the american citizens and american small businesses. Wall St. already got trillions, with trillions more coming.While U.S. approves a miserable $168 billion of small business loans under coronavirus plan. If you are a small business they wanted collateral, aka your bank account and house. Bailouts are only for the benefit of banks and lenders of all stripes, heirafter called “stupid rich people”. If asset values go down, so do the lenders. The asset remains. They aren’t propping up values for owners, they are doing it for lenders. If you borrow 30 million for an oil well and now it’s only worth $15 million, someone should be able to approach the owner and lender and buy them both out. The oil well is still sitting there doing it’s job. Letting old debts pile up without resolution is a horrible drag on a market. Get it on. Burn the forest. If we're supposed to be a "capitalist" society then if those companies "can't make it" why should they receive a bail out....AGAIN....! If they can't tow the line then another company will pick up the slack. It's the average person who can't pay their bills that's suffering NOT the CEO who receive a $10 million bonus each year. Same thing should have happened in 2008. Many big banks were bailed out after making very risky business decisions, while many small and mid-sized banks that had made good business decisions (like not making loans to people who couldn't pay them back) were left to sink or swim on their own. The legacy of all that is there are lots of companies with bad management still running things. why should hedge funds enjoy taxpayer funded risk coverage? Tax breaks, write-offs, protectionism, corporate welfare, bailouts, grants, government contracts, tariffs, legal barriers to entry, access to cheap money, inter-locking boards, insider trading, etc... I don’t know what we have, but it’s not Capitalism. At least not for you and me. It’s a corrupt system of thieves, maintaining their ill-gotten status quo via cheap political prostitutes. A kid can’t even sell a glass of lemonade in most parts of the US. But an insider can strip mine half of Minnesota if they’ve got the right photos ;oops, I meant to say quality relationships. Amazing how business owners get to keep the profits in good times while screaming about welfare and socialism, until they go hat in hand begging for taxpayer bailouts in bad times. Privatize the profits, and subsidize the losses, and then scream Commie. The Fed and the oligarchs couldn't have done this if gold and silver were (honest) money. Fiat is slavery. Fiat currency is not just a crime and thievery. Fiat currency is SLAVERY. Ultimately the most harmful effect of using debt of undefined value as money (i.e. fiat currencies) is the de facto legalization of a caste system based on voluntary slavery. The bankers have a charter, or the legal right, to create money out of nothing. You, you don't. Therefore you and the bankers do not have the same standing before the law. The law of the land says that you will go to jail if you do the same thing (creating money out of thin air) that the banker does in full legality. You and the banker are not equal before the law. ALL the countries of the world; Islamic or secular, Jewish or Arab, democracy or dictatorship; all of them place the bankers ABOVE you. And all of you accept that, only whining about fiat money going down in exchange value over time (price inflation which is not the same as monetary inflation). Actually price inflation itself is mainly due to the greed and stupidity of the bankers who could keep fiat money's exchange value fairly stable, only if they wanted to. Witness the crash of silver and gold prices which the bankers of the world; Russian, American, Chinese, Jewish, Indian, Arab, all of them collaborated to engineer through the suppression and stagnation of precious metals' prices to levels around the metals' production costs, or what it costs to dig gold and silver out of the ground. The bankers of the world could also collaborate to keep nominal prices steady (as they do in the case of the suppression of precious metals prices). After all, the ability to create fiat money and force its usage is a far greater source of power and wealth than that which is afforded simply by stealing it through inflation. The bankers' greed and stupidity blinds them to this fact. They want it all and they want it now. In conclusion, The bankers can create money out of nothing and buy your goods and services with this worthless fiat money, effectively for free. You, you can't. You, you have to lead miserable existences for the most of you and WORK in order to obtain that effectively nonexistent, worthless credit money (whose purchasing/exchange value is not even DEFINED thus rendering all contracts based on them null and void!) that the banker effortlessly creates out of thin air with a few strokes of the computer keyboard, and which he doesn't even bother to print on paper anymore, electing to keep it in its pure quantum uncertain form instead, as electrons whizzing about inside computer chips which will become mute and turn silent refusing to tell you how many fiat dollars or euros there are in which account, in the absence of electricity. No electricity, no fiat nor crypto money. You accept, condone and support your own slavery. You live and die and kill for fake money in full contempt of, and in opposition to truth (reality), honor and justice. That's all. American capitalism exists to remove capital from the people and concentrate it the hands of a small group, like Blackrock. The monetary base, which represents the quantity of money in public circulation created by the Fed, is now growing at the fastest pace on record. But since January, a new problem arose: the disruption to production supply chains from the virtual shutdown of Chinese production due to the coronavirus. The manufacture of anything requires multiple inputs, commonly referred to as supply chains. The concept of a supply chain suggests they are one dimensional: a series of production steps that go towards a single product. This is not the case. Supply chains are multidimensional and involve supplies from many sources in many jurisdictions at every production stage. The sequential shutdown of China, South Korea and much of South East Asia was followed by Europe, Britain and America. During these shutdowns almost all production and sales of non-food goods and non-essentials ceased. While the assembly of a product progresses in one direction, payments flow backwards down the chain as each production step is delivered. The sum of the payments involved is far greater than the value of the final product. The global payment disruption is therefore significantly greater than the GDP number, which only consists of the sum total of final products bought by consumers. In the case of the US, an approximation of domestic payment disruption is contained in the gross output statistic, which is $38 trillion compared with a GDP of $21 trillion. The US economy is significantly services-driven, with shorter supply chains on average than an equivalent manufacturing-based economy, such as China or Germany. If you add together supply chain payments abroad that feed into final goods sold in America, total payments for intermediate production stages in dollar-driven production probably add up to more than $50 trillion, the majority of which are now frozen. To understand the impact of this new factor on bank credit, we must divide business customers into two classes; those with cash and those that depend on bank loans for working capital. Both categories have establishment and other costs that continue despite the collapse in production. Those with cash liquidity draw it down to make payments, reducing bank deposits, which are recycled into other deposits which may or may not be with the same bank. When those deposits reduce existing overdrafts, bank credit contracts reflecting a loan repayment. When they amount to a simple transfer of deposit ownership, they do not. The greater problem is with businesses that need loan cover for missed payments. There are so many of them with payment failures, bankers are being overwhelmed. Whether they realise it or not, they cannot afford to say no to demands for credit because Irving Fisher’s debt deflation problem is so urgent that to deny loan requests would likely end up wiping out the banks’ own shareholders’ capital and then some. Supply chain payment failures are becoming a banking problem many times larger than the banking cohort shareholders’ capital. The ratio of US gross output to total equity capital for commercial banks in the US is nineteen times. In other words, unless the Fed can increase base money by at least that and somewhat more to compensate for a degree of bank credit contraction, the economy and the banking system will almost certainly crash. If we returned to fiscal sanity and a work ethic, we could probably get out of this hole we've dug in about a generation. But instead, we keep on doubling down on failed policies. And every new "stimulus" becomes the new base line. Welcome back to The Atlantis Report. It's only been 100 days since the first reports of a deadly new virus emerged in China; and look where we are today. Almost every aspect of our life has changed .In every corner of the world almost 120 thousand people have died and billions are living under lockdown. In America we don’t have the best testing system in the world. Having the the most number of testing doesn’t matter if there’s no contact tracing. Look at South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore who were a lot more vigilant in their efforts to curve the spread which also includes having medical stock piles and making everyone wear masks which also enabled citizens to continue to work!!!!!!!!! ... a president who is so unaware of what’s going on in the world and in denial of a foreign “Chinese virus” ever reaching our shores despite the fact that we are more globally connected then ever, preaching to the majority of Americans who also are oblivious to what’s going on in the world is the reason why we got into this mess to begin with. I am beginning to question everything associated with this flu virus. I no longer know who to trust or believe. I feel something sinister is going on here. Perhaps a reboot of our monetary system or reduction of wage scales. Definitely an erosion of individual freedoms afforded to us and division within populations. I don’t know, but something is off about this whole thing. I'm convinced the world just fell for probably the biggest hoax we've ever seen, and a lot of people are going to suffer unspeakable hardship and financial losses because of this. Everybody loves Orwell's classic 1984. But no one dares to consider what the decade before the transformation of the US and the UK into Oceania looked like and how its transformation came about. It doesn’t take long before people get used to this new normal like the media presstitutes and elite call it. The population of the US has become a flock of sheeple, who not only cheer their enslavement, but gleefully assist their masters in the process. Land of the Free, Home of the Brave my ***. Its not worth saving anymore. Perhaps some state will secede so those of us who prefer to die on our feet to living on our knees can migrate there. It would be sparsely populated. I highly suspect that the feminization of the country is to blame. No fault of their own, but women are hardwired to seek security on behalf of their children, at all costs. Likewise, they tend to react emotionally rather than rationally. The problem being, a rational action in response to threat is necessary for survival. The fallout from the economy will have a higher death toll than the virus. Expect civil unrest. The people against the national guard that has been deployed all over the United States. "Countless people will hate the New World Order and will die protesting against it." -- H G Wells. The New World Order (1940). This was The Atlantis Report. Please Like. Share. Subscribe. And please take some time to subscribe to my back up channels, I do upload videos there too. You'll find the links in the description box. You will also find a PayPal link if you want to make a donation. Stay safe and healthy! Thank You.
