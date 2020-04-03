👉 This Is What Economic Collapse Looks Like - Approximately ten million Americans have filed new claims for unemployment benefits over the past two weeks. To put that in perspective, the all-time recor...
Friday, April 3, 2020
👉 This Is What Economic Collapse Looks Like
Approximately ten million Americans have filed new claims for unemployment benefits over the past two weeks. To put that in perspective, the all-time record for a single week before this coronavirus pandemic hit was just 695,000. So needless to say, 6.6 million claims in a single week puts us in uncharted territory. Just check out this chart. We have never seen a week like this before, and we may never see a week quite this bad again. Of course millions more jobs will be lost in the months ahead as this pandemic stretches on, but it is hard to imagine another spike like we just had. When you add the last two weeks together, somewhere around 10 million Americans have filed new unemployment claims during that time period…
