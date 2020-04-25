👉 Taxation is Theft -- Economic Collapse 2020

Saturday, April 25, 2020

A few years ago, I suggested that taxation be stopped altogether. With so many people no longer concerned about deficit spending the idea now seems more viable. With so many people thinking that deficit government spending helps drive the economy at some point our leaders and those across the globe might want to give us taxpayers a break. Why not stop taxation entirely? Just End It! Such a policy would go a long way to diminish the divide polarizing our nation.







