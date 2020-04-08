👉Oil Price War Explained : It is a Russian War against The Petrodollar. - 👉Oil Price War Explained : It is a Russian War against The Petrodollar. The oil prices could continue to plummet and even drop below $ 10 a barrel; due to...
Wednesday, April 8, 2020
Food Banks Warn They Will Soon Run Out Of Food As Economic Suffering Explodes All Over America
What are hungry Americans going to do when the food banks don’t have any more food for them? Over the past couple of weeks, we have witnessed the largest spike in unemployment in all of U.S. history. Since most of those workers did not have any sort of a cushion to fall bank on, a lot of of them have been forced to seek out emergency assistance for themselves and their families almost immediately. Of course our national network of food banks was not built to handle this sort of a scenario, and as you will see below, many of them are already starting to run out of food. But if things are this bad at the very beginning of this new economic downturn, what are things going to look like a few months from now? It is imperative for people to understand that we are now in uncharted territory. At this point, even the head of the IMF is warning that this new economic crisis will be “way worse” that the last recession…
