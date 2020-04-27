👉Food Banks Run - Breadlines - Planned Starvation of America !! - 👉Food Banks Run - Breadlines - Planned Starvation of America !! Experts are warning that pandemic is putting the world at risk of widespread famines of bi...
Monday, April 27, 2020
Experts are warning that pandemic is putting the world at risk of widespread famines of biblical proportions. There are growing concerns about food supplies in America. Especially in the meat industry as meatpacking plants are shutting down. Food lines are growing across the nation, as food shortage and hunger crisis develop. The fastest-growing businesses in America today are food-banks. But as supplies tighten and demand soars, many food banks have closed for lack of supplies, donations, and volunteers. The ones that remain open are squeezed between short supplies and surging demand from needy families as the pandemic has put more than 26,5 million Americans out of work. Food shortages are already starting to develop as food banks are overwhelmed with hungry people. An unprecedented volume of Americans are flooding food banks. And this is just the beginning of the beginning. It's going to get a lot uglier in the months ahead. In March alone food banks nationwide distributed more than Three hundred seventy-nine million meals, a 20 percent jump. Fifty-four million Americans could go hungry due to the pandemic, including 18 million children.26.5 million people have filed for unemployment benefits in five weeks as the economy crashes into depression. In Los Angeles, 50% of the people are unemployed. Millions of Americans struggling to put food on the table, food processing plants are struggling to get food to them with 51 COVID related closures just in one part of the Midwest. There is a 100 percent increase in foodbank demand in New York, for example. The American Holodomor is coming. There is no rational basis for closing the slaughterhouses over a few cases of the virus, just as we don't close them every year over the flu. We are getting played, folks. They are testing and shutting down critical parts of the food supply chains. And not shutting down the real vectors of the virus, like the post office and Amazon. Everyone cooks their chicken before eating. Nobody cooks their mail. This is a deliberate attack on the food supply chain for the American people. Nothing is more tyrannical than threatening people with starvation. People need to be taking care of themselves. But on a positive note, this is your opportunity to learn to become self-sufficient and grow your own food in your own garden. And if you have enough land, raise your own chickens. The US Government and bankers stole your pension, savings, and future, and they are about to starve you. Food and water are the ultimate weapons. This is what happens when the Government will pay people more to call in sick than to work. The processing plant sits empty. And the grocery store meat and fresh produce aisles sit empty. Any doubts that the government is the problem and not the solution should be laid to rest. This is reminding me of stories from the old Soviet Union. Gross mismatch of available resources. Why are we paying 26 Million unemployed to sit at home watching TV, while at the same time we are destroying our food supply due to lack of workers? But again, how else can you crash an economy if you don’t bribe unskilled labor to stay home. How does food processing not come under an essential job and, therefore, still remain open? So between higher food prices, unemployment, and harder times ahead, they somehow thought, "let's kill all our livestock and burn them in a pile!" I believe the concept at play is called "Ransom." Either conform to the emergent technocracy, take the shot and eat bugs, or defend your freedom and end up being transported off to the camps. Don't want to starve? You'll take that vaccine and chip, whether you like it or not. A large farm has turned to "depopulation" this month after processing plants were unable to accept chickens because of reduced capacity. Depopulation? - Are we talking about chickens or humans? We are the same thing, I guess. Global Farms Cull Millions Of Americans Amid Virus Related Soylent Green Shortages At Federal Reserve Processing Plants. Folks have no idea of the extraordinary evil about to be unleashed on the planet. Even when they see it, they won't comprehend it. Welcome back to The Atlantis Report. You are here for your daily dose of the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. Before the pandemic, 1 in 7 Americans relied on food banks; Now, the demand has tripled. Millions of Americans are lining up for food. Meanwhile, Millions of tons of food is rotting in the fields. Farmers are destroying produce, dumping milk, and culling livestock because the pandemic has upended supply chains, making it impossible for many to get crops to market. We have long, food-bank lines and farmers destroying food. The problem is linking all of them together. The National Guard has been deployed to the nation's food banks to ensure food supply chain networks are not severed, and that the logistical pipelines of food to these facilities can continue dishing out care packages to the working poor. But how about deployments at meatpacking facilities and dairy's, chicken farms, etc.? How about helping planting and harvesting? Or is this a PLANNED famine? Is this the Department of Homeland Holodomor. The Fear-mongering Caused Irreversible Damage to the Economy. So many Americans are food insecure now. Food banks in desperate need. We already have food bank runs, also called breadlines across the country. Food prices at the store are skyrocketing. People are literally starving and going broke. Farmers are upset they can't get the migrant workers here to pick the crops. They are now Dumping Food While Americans Starve. Farmers should plant 50% less with this ongoing attack on small businesses. Half the restaurants will never open part of the plan of these in power again to reduce the middle class and make the rich richer. Beef, Pork, and Chicken plants being shut down everywhere. This sounds like a prearranged food shortage. This is a manufactured food crisis. Farmers have very high-cost inputs. To package, transport, and then donate their crops would cause further hardship for the farmers, most likely bankrupting them. What is happening to the Food Industrial Complex is nothing short of a demand collapse, and like oil, there is no place to put all the output the industry is designed to produce. They lock you all up and take away your jobs and money. They go on TV and lie about sending you $1,200, while their buddies get Billions. And as a final insult, they have armed Americans guarding the food banks supply. Food as a weapon. This is what governments do to enslave their own citizens into submission. This could also be an experiment to see how we react how easy we are to be controlled by the few in order to implement another controlled narrative. Quarantine is what you do to restrict the movement of a sick person. Tyranny is when you restrict the movement of a healthy person. Covid19 is the biggest scapegoat of all time. The real virus that’s spreading is fear, False Evidence Appearing Real! The greater threat is not the virus, but it's the attack on our civil liberties. Once you relinquish your freedom and Liberty, it's hard to get them back. We may never get back our civil liberties. We are borrowing against our children's future in order to lock down society to prevent severe flu from passing through our general population. Many layers to this agenda. But one question is, where will all the money come from? We have already entered WW3, and just don't know it yet. It is a war against We The People. Failure to prepare is preparing to fail. Food stamps is where they hid the modern-day breadlines until Covid-19 came along. New reality. We are going full communist with bread lines now. The Bolsheviks game plan for starvation. All by design. They are going to get the inflation they wanted one way or another; Massive food inflation. Food processors are a target of the FED as part of the Stop, Reset, Collapse, Restart. Put controls on food supplies to scare the sheeple. They want to double the price of food. $25K checks could have been drafted for every American with the 8 trillion bailouts. Instead, the multinational corporations & the banks were given free money to bolster the stock market so Trump could still stay on top of the race for the 2020 election. Way to "Make America Great Again"; yeah, just like we were during the Great Depression. Food consumption in this country is like it's oil consumption, excessive and wasteful, and unsustainable. Life in the US over the last 50 years has developed into a wasteful, unsustainable world of imagination and not reality. People eat meat three times a day, every day. Personally, I am a vegetarian. The reality is, if Americans had to raise, kill, clean, and cook even 30% of the meat they eat, the world would be a much different place. These abominations they call farms where animals are processed assembly-line style by the millions were never going to be a long term event. People are dreaming that they think they could live this way "forever." I believe The globalist are forcefully implementing what they knew was about to happen anyway. Massive collapse in energy (oil, food) production as it was unsustainable. This could result in a massive "culling" of humanity. There is a force at work here much greater than Washington DC. Better wake up and plan accordingly. We are only at the beginning of this meltdown. Imagine things as bad as you can and then add another 10%. All the previous depression people are dead and gone. We alive today, can't even imagine the pain that is coming. During the great depression, in the 1930s, with only a tenth of America's current population, game animals were hunted to near extinction. Within a few months, you'll be down to hunting cats and dogs. Food banks and charities used to be done by private organizations like Churches. Just look at the sad state of affairs we are in as a nation. The government has destroyed everything we hold dear to our hearts, including charity and caring for those in need. They make us throw good food away because of "food regulations" and then create shortages by way of regulation. They are to be blamed for every ailment in this country. Second, food shock coming as restaurants prepare to open. Massive waste after they finally get stocked at higher prices, and no customers show up. To be clear, this issue was not caused by the COVID 19. This issue was caused by federal and state governments shutting down all businesses and putting hundreds of thousands of people out of work. Combine that with shutting down all of the food plants because someone had the sniffles. Never, ever, ever has the government just shut down the food supply because of the flu. This is all engineered. Food as a weapon. This is what governments do to enslave their own citizens into submission! This is a PLANNED famine. First, they came for the pigs, and I didn’t say anything because I’m not a, well anyway I didn’t say anything. Then they came for the chickens, and I didn’t say anything because I’m not a, well, anyway again I didn’t say anything. They came for the milk cows, and I didn’t say anything because I’m not a, well figuratively speaking maybe. Then they came for the beef cattle, and I didn’t say anything because I’m not beef cattle. By the time they came for the soy, there was no one left to protest. This was The Atlantis Report. Posted by Politico Cafe
