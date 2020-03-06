This Coronavirus Outbreak Cause A New Financial Crisis And A Horrifying Economic Collapse - The term “black swan event” is increasingly being used to describe this coronavirus outbreak, and many are concerned that what we are headed for will be mu...
Friday, March 6, 2020
Next Economic Downturn May Last Forever And A Day -- Economic Collapse 2020
Based on how Japan has fared over the last several decades it is difficult to see the green shoots of a global economic spring forth as a result of lower interest rates. In fact, the next economic downturn will likely envelope the planet and may last forever and a day. This is because central bank intervention and manipulation often carries with it negative unintended consequences. People often forget how lucky Japan has been during its trying times to be located next to China. Because of China's years of booming growth, Japan has been able to mitigate much of the pain that occurred when its economic bubble burst in 1992. In the decades since, Japan's stock market has never again come near the lofty peak it hit back then. During the years after Japan's fall from grace, it was able to soften the impact of its economic problems by strengthening ties with rapidly growing China which needed help in developing its export-driven economy. Today many people feel the global economy is in a bubble eerily similar to the one experienced by Japan before its implosion. The question is not whether the market and economy are about to undergo a massive reset but when. Concern is also growing as to how deep, painful, and long the next downturn will last. A huge factor in the world trudging forward following 2008 is the massive growth in the money supply and debt over the last several decades. This growth in debt and credit has exploded making the financial sector a far bigger part of our economy than it should be. The economy has become more about asset values than solid growth in production, this has added to inequality and this does not create a healthy environment for investors. Much of this trend has been predicated on central banks continuing to move interest rates lower and lower. While rate cuts, tax cuts, and deficit spending can temporarily mask economic weakness or halt declining asset prices they come at a price. This can be seen in the way they destroy true price discovery.
