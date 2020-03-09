A Shift In The Global Financial Order Is Upon Us - The collapse in bond yields, exacerbated by the crash in oil prices, marks an end to the era of trust in central banks... Coronavirus. That will be the fir...
Monday, March 9, 2020
In America , The Coronavirus Pandemic Reaches A Tipping Point !!
out of control in the United States, I am sorry to say that you are out of luck. In all of the major nations in the western world, the number of confirmed cases escalated dramatically over the past few days. Here in the U.S., COVID-19 has now reached 33 states, and the number of confirmed cases seems to literally be changing every few minutes as more announcements are made. Over the weekend, we witnessed another wild round of panic buying as people feverishly stocked up for an extended pandemic, but at least Americans are not throwing punches at each other over toilet paper like we are witnessing elsewhere in the world. Needless to say, all of this insanity is badly rattling Wall Street. The markets are going absolutely nuts, and it looks like this could be a truly historic week. Much more importantly, it looks like any hope of containing this virus is now completely dead. In fact, Dr. Scott Gottlieb of the Food and Drug Administration just told the entire nation that we are “past the point of containment” now. Once this virus gets into an area, it can spread like wildfire. If you doubt this, just look at what is happening in New York. Just a few days ago there was one confirmed case, and now there is 105. The following comes from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo… UPDATE: There are 16 additional confirmed cases of #Coronavirus in NYS, bringing total to 105. Westchester: 82 New York City : 12 cases . Nassau: 5 cases . Rockland: 2 cases . Saratoga: 2 cases . Suffolk: 1 case . Ulster: 1 case. We’re testing aggressively & we are seeing the number of confirmed cases go up as expected. Cuomo also shocked many members of the media when he absolutely lambasted the CDC. The guidelines that the CDC imposed upon the states greatly suppressed the amount of testing up to this point, and Cuomo seems to be among those that believe that this was a huge mistake… The governor said that officials are working hard to identify new cases but have been greatly hindered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), saying it is ‘outrageous and ludicrous’ that the agency has not authorized private labs to conduct automated tests. ‘CDC, wake up. Let the states test. Let private labs test. Let’s increase as quickly possible our testing capacity so we identify the positive people, so we can isolate them,’ he said. It would be difficult to overstate the anger that many Americans are feeling toward the CDC right now. So far, South Korea has been able to test more than 140,000 of their citizens for COVID-19, but as of Saturday the CDC had tested fewer than 1,600… The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has tested 1,583 people for the coronavirus since the first cases were identified in the U.S. in January, health officials said Saturday.
