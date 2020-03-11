America would have to endure a month of hell to stop the virus in its tracks -- Economic Collapse - America would have to endure a month of hell to stop the virus in its tracks -- Economic Collapse What recourse do we have when our public health officials...
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
Corona Chaos -- This is just the Tip of The Iceberg
The fast-moving Covid-19 is spreading across the globe and just how bad things become remains to be seen but it will be ugly. It now appears the new coronavirus may be significantly different from Sars. Scientists have discovered the new virus has an HIV-like mutation that increases its ability to bind with human cells. This ability could be up to 1,000 times as strong as the Sars virus, according to new research in China and Europe. This discovery could be a key that helps explain not only how the infection has spread but also where it came from and aid in designing drugs to fight it. An article in the South China Morning Post reports scientists said in a recent paper that this new virus uses an outreaching spike protein to hook on to the host cell. Normally this protein is inactive. This finding suggests that 2019-nCoV [the new coronavirus] may be significantly different from the Sars coronavirus in the infection pathway it employs. Compared to the Sars’ way of entry, this binding method is “100 to 1,000 times” as efficient, according to the study. Just two weeks after its release, the paper has already become the most viewed ever on Chinaxiv.org, a platform used by the Chinese Academy of Sciences to release scientific research papers before they have been peer-reviewed. It is important to acknowledge that propaganda has gone full tilt and China's Communist Party is not telling the truth. An article that explores "group-think" in China today delves into how decades have created a society conditioned to be manipulated. China is busy playing the long game and now pointing at other countries as having caused this and the World Health Organization (WHO) is in their pocket. The bottom-line is that a lot more testing is needed from open and honest countries before the truth. Sadly, when it comes to this Japan may even be unreliable because it has so much resting upon the upcoming Impolitic games. Italy and South Korea currently may be the best place to see how nasty things really get.
