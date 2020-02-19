Wednesday, February 19, 2020

Rare video: Life in coronavirus-stricken China (Full show)





Wuhan, China remains on lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19, also known as novel coronavirus. Most bridges and roads remain blocked in Hubei province and some residents are chafing at tightened controls as authorities struggle to contain the spread of the virus. RT America’s Michele Greenstein reports on what life is like at the epicenter of the outbreak sweeping the nation, where citizens endure mandatory face masks, quarantine, and scuffles with police. Then “Boom Bust” co-host Christy Ai joins Rick Sanchez to share her insights. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warns that an attack on Idlib is “imminent” as Syrian forces push into the country’s last major rebel stronghold. Former Pentagon official Michael Maloof shares his expertise. RT America's Trinity Chavez reports on the pipeline protests sweeping Canada. SpaceX has announced that it will fly four privately paying space tourists to orbit in their Crew Dragon capsule. RT America's Sayeh Tavangar reports. Plus, RT America's Steve Christakos joins to discuss the 2020 Laureus World Sports Awards.















