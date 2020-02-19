Rare video: Life in coronavirus-stricken China (Full show) - Wuhan, China remains on lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19, also known as novel coronavirus. Most bridges and roads remain blocked in Hubei provinc...
Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Rare video: Life in coronavirus-stricken China (Full show)
Wuhan, China remains on lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19, also known as novel coronavirus. Most bridges and roads remain blocked in Hubei province and some residents are chafing at tightened controls as authorities struggle to contain the spread of the virus. RT America’s Michele Greenstein reports on what life is like at the epicenter of the outbreak sweeping the nation, where citizens endure mandatory face masks, quarantine, and scuffles with police. Then “Boom Bust” co-host Christy Ai joins Rick Sanchez to share her insights. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warns that an attack on Idlib is “imminent” as Syrian forces push into the country’s last major rebel stronghold. Former Pentagon official Michael Maloof shares his expertise. RT America's Trinity Chavez reports on the pipeline protests sweeping Canada. SpaceX has announced that it will fly four privately paying space tourists to orbit in their Crew Dragon capsule. RT America's Sayeh Tavangar reports. Plus, RT America's Steve Christakos joins to discuss the 2020 Laureus World Sports Awards.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Blog Archive
- February (76)
- January (132)
- December (124)
- November (191)
- October (254)
- September (261)
- August (293)
- July (251)
- June (278)
- May (233)
- April (151)
- March (188)
- February (221)
- January (278)
- December (286)
- November (305)
- October (291)
- September (372)
- August (471)
- July (442)
- June (338)
- May (262)
- April (269)
- March (282)
- February (312)
- January (359)
- December (298)
- November (521)
- October (549)
- September (496)
- August (615)
- July (517)
- June (513)
- May (449)
- April (413)
- March (481)
- February (446)
- January (706)
- December (789)
- November (647)
- October (425)
- September (291)
- August (342)
- July (598)
- June (582)
- May (514)
- April (425)
- March (362)
- February (261)
- January (408)
- December (303)
- November (410)
- October (595)
- September (765)
- August (666)
- July (436)
- June (270)
- May (406)
- April (447)
- March (557)
- February (784)
- January (809)
- December (427)
- November (455)
- October (534)
- September (395)
- August (433)
- July (430)
- June (345)
- May (360)
- April (412)
- March (519)
- February (469)
- January (675)
- December (884)
- November (635)
- October (668)
- September (560)
- August (498)
- July (701)
- June (595)
- May (469)
- April (474)
- March (425)
- February (384)
- January (372)
- December (166)
- November (1)
- October (4)
- April (1)
- March (12)
- February (19)
- January (22)
- December (25)
- November (33)
- October (20)
- September (15)
- August (5)
- July (12)
- June (14)
- May (10)
- April (11)
- March (36)
- February (29)
- January (32)
- December (69)
- November (57)
- October (3)
- August (1)
- July (23)
- June (8)
- May (12)
- December (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
Friendly Blogs List
-
-
Jim Rogers 👉 Prepare For A System Reset ⚠️AMERICA'S BANKS DOWN - Jim Rogers 👉 Prepare For A System Reset ⚠️AMERICA'S BANKS DOWN Jim Rogers started trading the stock market with $600 in 1968.In 1973 he formed the Quantum...
-
Marc Faber: The Fed Started QE to Infinity in 2008 - #Dr.MarcFaber: #TheFed Started QE to Infinity in 2008 While the Federal Reserve still has yet to admit that it’s running another quantitative easing campai...
-
John Williams – US Deficit Is Beyond Control - Are the Trump tax cuts going to help the economy or hurt it? The answer is both. Economist John Williams explains, “The tax cuts are generally positive. An...
No comments:
Post a Comment