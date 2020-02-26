Paul Craig Roberts : Bad Decisions have spread Coronavirus - Paul Craig Roberts : Bad Decisions have spread Coronavirus Bad Decisions Have Spread Coronavirus Paul Craig Roberts The coronavirus was spread throughout C...
Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Paul Craig Roberts : Bad Decisions have spread Coronavirus
Paul Craig Roberts : Bad Decisions have spread Coronavirus
Bad Decisions Have Spread Coronavirus Paul Craig Roberts The coronavirus was spread throughout China by travel associated with the Chinese new year. Now the virus is being spread throughout the US by travel associated with spring break. The coronavirus escaped from China, because governments and airlines waited too long before they stopped flights in and out of China. The US government and airlines are waiting too long to stop domestic flights in the US. Government carelessness is also a contributor to the spread of the virus. President Trump agreed that the US passengers who had been quarantined for weeks aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan who were free of the virus would be flown to the US on two chartered planes, but the 14 Americans who tested positive for the virus would remain in quarantine. However, State Department officials and a top US health official instead flew back the infected Americans on a plane with uninfected passengers. It is entirely possible that the health passengers were infected and now are spreading the virus.
