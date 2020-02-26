Paul Craig Roberts : Bad Decisions have spread Coronavirus - Paul Craig Roberts : Bad Decisions have spread Coronavirus Bad Decisions Have Spread Coronavirus Paul Craig Roberts The coronavirus was spread throughout C...
Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Coronavirus is now Spreading faster than Wild Fire - Prepare -- Economic Collapse 2020 .
Coronavirus is now Spreading faster than Wild Fire - Prepare -- Economic Collapse 2020 .
Is a widespread coronavirus outbreak inside the United States inevitable? After weeks of generally optimistic statements, officials are now warning us to prepare for the worst. Over the past several days we have seen the number of confirmed cases outside of China escalate dramatically, and this has really rattled global financial markets. After being down more than 1,000 points on Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell another 879 points on Tuesday. U.S. stocks have lost more than 1.7 trillion dollars in value in just two days. Much more importantly, a wave of tremendous panic is starting to sweep across America, and it looks like this crisis is just getting started. Usually officials at the CDC choose their words very carefully so that they do not needlessly alarm the public. With that in mind, I would like for you to consider three statements that the CDC’s Dr. Nancy Messonnier made about a potential outbreak inside the United States during a press conference on Tuesday…
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Lisa Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Blog Archive
- February (122)
- January (132)
- December (124)
- November (191)
- October (254)
- September (261)
- August (293)
- July (251)
- June (278)
- May (233)
- April (151)
- March (188)
- February (221)
- January (278)
- December (286)
- November (305)
- October (291)
- September (372)
- August (471)
- July (442)
- June (338)
- May (262)
- April (269)
- March (282)
- February (312)
- January (359)
- December (298)
- November (521)
- October (549)
- September (496)
- August (615)
- July (517)
- June (513)
- May (449)
- April (413)
- March (481)
- February (446)
- January (706)
- December (789)
- November (647)
- October (425)
- September (291)
- August (342)
- July (598)
- June (582)
- May (514)
- April (425)
- March (362)
- February (261)
- January (408)
- December (303)
- November (410)
- October (595)
- September (765)
- August (666)
- July (436)
- June (270)
- May (406)
- April (447)
- March (557)
- February (784)
- January (809)
- December (427)
- November (455)
- October (534)
- September (395)
- August (433)
- July (430)
- June (345)
- May (360)
- April (412)
- March (519)
- February (469)
- January (675)
- December (884)
- November (635)
- October (668)
- September (560)
- August (498)
- July (701)
- June (595)
- May (469)
- April (474)
- March (425)
- February (384)
- January (372)
- December (166)
- November (1)
- October (4)
- April (1)
- March (12)
- February (19)
- January (22)
- December (25)
- November (33)
- October (20)
- September (15)
- August (5)
- July (12)
- June (14)
- May (10)
- April (11)
- March (36)
- February (29)
- January (32)
- December (69)
- November (57)
- October (3)
- August (1)
- July (23)
- June (8)
- May (12)
- December (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
Friendly Blogs List
-
-
Stock Markets Crashing - Italy And South Korea Shutting Down , Gold Surging !! - Stock Markets Crashing - Italy And South Korea Shutting Down , Gold Surging !! Stock Markets Crashing World Wide. In the US we saw the third-largest single...
-
👉Marc Faber Monthly Market Commentary: February 1, 2020 -- Economic Collapse 2020 - 👉Marc Faber Monthly Market Commentary: February 1, 2020 -- Economic Collapse 2020 The other day, I came across an essay that aroused my interest because o...
-
Jim Rogers 👉 Prepare For A System Reset ⚠️AMERICA'S BANKS DOWN - Jim Rogers 👉 Prepare For A System Reset ⚠️AMERICA'S BANKS DOWN Jim Rogers started trading the stock market with $600 in 1968.In 1973 he formed the Quantum...
No comments:
Post a Comment