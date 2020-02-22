The US is about to Experience The Worst Economic Collapse? - WARNING : The US is about to Experience The Worst Economic Collapse? In our modern society, the majority of the people do not understand what the collapse ...
Saturday, February 22, 2020
👉Jim Rickards Warns : Coronavirus Slams Chinese Economy -- Economic Collapse 2020
👉Jim Rickards Warns : Coronavirus Slams Chinese Economy -- Economic Collapse 2020
Jim Rickards Warns : Coronavirus Slams Chinese Economy -- Economic Collapse 2020 How bad is the coronavirus pandemic in China? It’s worse than the Chinese government knows and worse than the world believes. Here are the official statistics on the coronavirus (technically COVID-19) as of today: There are 75,685 confirmed infections worldwide, with 98% of that total in China alone. Of those cases, 82.5% are in the single province of Hubei, mostly centered in the city of Wuhan, with 11 million residents. Coronavirus has reached pandemic proportions in China. Over 60 million people are locked down, which means they cannot leave their homes except once every three days to buy groceries. Streets are empty, stores are closed, trains and planes are not operating. The Chinese economy is slowly grinding to a halt. These statistics barely scratch the surface of what is happening with coronavirus in China. There is good reason to believe that the actual incidence of the virus may be five–10 times the official numbers.
Posted by Lisa Chapman
