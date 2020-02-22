The US is about to Experience The Worst Economic Collapse? - WARNING : The US is about to Experience The Worst Economic Collapse? In our modern society, the majority of the people do not understand what the collapse ...
Saturday, February 22, 2020
Is The US about to Experience the worst Economic Collapse?
In our modern society, the majority of the people do not understand what the collapse of a nation is. Most of us believe in some false assumptions on what a nation or an empire’s collapse looks like. This is synonymous with typical modern day Americans who have never seen such an event and over the years, they have been experiencing only peripheral economic crashes and crises. Because of Hollywood, most of the people still deluded to believe that economic collapse will happen overnight. It is shocking that most Americans believe that collapse cannot happen during their time and even if it would happen, they expect a replica of what they see in Hollywood movies; they think that they would wake up one morning and find the whole world on fire. However, this is not the case based on what history has shown. A collapse of a nation is a slow process followed by a series of events and a collapse can take many years. This is not to nullify the fact that there are regular moments of shock and awe; certainly, we have them. The 2008 crisis is an example of these shocks where economic bubbles are artificially propelled up before they pop. Previously we have seen the central bank intervening on these events and history shows that the window for manipulation is always around ten years between these economic shocks. For average people, a decade might seem like a long time but for the elite behind the degradation of our economy, a decade is just a blink of an eye. In the meantime, warning signals are imminent. Analysts who are aware of the situation are trying to warn the populace on the underlying decay of the system and where this artificially baked system will lead us to. Great economists like Luding Von Mises foresaw the collapses of the German Mark and predicted the great depression and no one listened to him until it was too late. This has repeated itself lately in 2008 where many economists predicted the crisis and derivatives crash and no one listened until it was too late to take any actions. Most people simply ignored it because they took things normally and did not accept the facts presented in front of them. We have many factors that cause mass blindness to societal and economic realities. First; the elites who control the system deliberately creates the illusion of prosperity by rigging the economic data to the upside. History has shown that in almost every case of economic crisis or a geographical disaster, “usually the general public is contained to believe that they are in the midst of “peace or an economic “boom”. They are encouraged to ignore any fundamental warning signs in favor of putting their faith in the system. Usually, in these situations, the few people who break the apathy and expose the truth are called “doom monger” or “chicken little”. In the midst of cheerful lemmings from the deluded general public, a collapse is something that is very obvious and most think that they would recognize it once they saw it. This is like trying to teach a blind person about colors; it is almost impossible to get all these Helen Kellers to understand that what they perceive is not the reality of things. There is a vast world hidden from them and they have no clue on how to understand what is going on.
