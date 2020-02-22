China's Debt Bubble Ready to Burst - China's Debt Bubble Ready to Burst The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigati...
Saturday, February 22, 2020
Global Crop Failures locusts In Africa , Worst Crops in Australia -- Economic Collapse 2020
Global food production is being hit from seemingly every side. Thanks to absolutely crazy weather patterns, giant locust armies in Africa and the Middle East, and an unprecedented outbreak of African Swine Fever in China, a lot less food is being produced around the world than originally anticipated. Even during the best of years we really struggle to feed everyone on the planet, and so a lot of people are wondering what is going to happen as global food supplies become tighter and tighter. The mainstream media in the United States is so obsessed with politics right now that they haven’t been paying much attention to this emerging crisis, but the truth is that this growing nightmare is only going to intensify in the months ahead. In Australia, conditions have been extremely hot and extremely dry, and that helped to fuel the horrific wildfires that we recently witnessed. And everyone knew that agricultural production in Australia was going to be disappointing this year, but it turns out that it is actually going to be the worst ever recorded…
