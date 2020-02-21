Most Americans are not taking this Coronavirus Outbreak seriously !!! - We still don’t know if this coronavirus outbreak will become a horrific worldwide pandemic or not, but what we have seen so far is definitely very alarming...
Friday, February 21, 2020
Global Air Traffic Collapsing due to Coronavirus
Global Air Traffic Collapsing due to Coronavirus The International Air Transport Authority (IATA) has warned that declining travel demand amid the Covid-19 virus outbreak could cost global carriers tens of billions of dollars in lost revenue. The IATA’s forecast assumes that the outbreak will remain mostly in China, which means airlines in Asia will be hit the hardest and could lose nearly $28 billion in revenue this year. Carriers outside the region are likely to suffer a smaller sales hit of $1.5 billion. If it [coronavirus – Ed.] spreads more widely to Asia-Pacific markets then impacts on airlines from other regions would be larger,” the organization said.
Posted by Lisa Chapman
