Friday, February 21, 2020

Global Air Traffic Collapsing due to Coronavirus










Global Air Traffic Collapsing due to Coronavirus The International Air Transport Authority (IATA) has warned that declining travel demand amid the Covid-19 virus outbreak could cost global carriers tens of billions of dollars in lost revenue. The IATA’s forecast assumes that the outbreak will remain mostly in China, which means airlines in Asia will be hit the hardest and could lose nearly $28 billion in revenue this year. Carriers outside the region are likely to suffer a smaller sales hit of $1.5 billion. If it [coronavirus – Ed.] spreads more widely to Asia-Pacific markets then impacts on airlines from other regions would be larger,” the organization said.







