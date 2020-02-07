70% Chance of Recession in the Next 6 Months -- Coronavirus to Collapse the Global Economy - A new study says there’s a 70% chance that a recession will occur in the next six months. There’s a 70% chance that a recession will hit in the next six mo...
Friday, February 7, 2020
Craig Hemke - The Fed is Monetizing the Debt
Financial writer and precious metals expert Craig Hemke says, “The Fed is monetizing the debt as we speak, and they will continue to do so. That cash goes into the stock market and makes it keep going up, which they’ve got to have. What people need to understand is this is madness, and it’s only going to get worse, and that is also why you have to own gold and silver.”
