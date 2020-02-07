Friday, February 7, 2020

Craig Hemke - The Fed is Monetizing the Debt



Financial writer and precious metals expert Craig Hemke says, “The Fed is monetizing the debt as we speak, and they will continue to do so. That cash goes into the stock market and makes it keep going up, which they’ve got to have. What people need to understand is this is madness, and it’s only going to get worse, and that is also why you have to own gold and silver.”
















The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
