Stock Market Tumbles 11% in Worst Week Since Crisis -- Economic Collapse 2020 - 👉 Stock Market Tumbles 11% in Worst Week Since Crisis -- Economic Collapse 2020 Stock prices are falling faster and harder than they ever have before. If ...
Friday, February 28, 2020
Coronavirus just tip of iceberg as global markets implode
Markets continue to plummet amid coronavirus fears. Rick Sanchez explains how deeper factors than the ongoing outbreak are behind their downturn. Scottie Nell Hughes joins live from the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) where she asked attendees their views and fears about the economy and the coronavirus outbreak and heard exclusive remarks from former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan seems committed to an all-out attack on Syria despite repeated attempts by Russian diplomats and even President Putin himself to try to dissuade him. RT America’s Michael Maloof joins to weigh in. (08:10) How is Russia keeping its rate of coronavirus infection so low despite its long border with China, where the outbreak originated? RT’s Yulia Shapovalova explains for the News with Rick Sanchez. (12:30) Author and civil rights attorney John Whitehead of the Rutherford Institute joins Rick Sanchez to discuss the enduring effects of the PATRIOT Act and erosion of civil liberties in the US. He also explains "Operation Vigilant Eagle," a surveillance program to keep tabs on US veterans and track what they say online. (15:30) Poet, author and critic Edgar Allen Poe is an undisputed giant of American literature. A new study published in the Journal of Affective Disorders suggests that Edgar Allen Poe most likely did not commit suicide, as some have argued. RT executive producer and philologist Dr. Samir Shakhbaz joins Rick Sanchez to share his expertise. (20:20) Plus, RT America's Steve Christakos and Regina Ham join for "Jock Talk." (23:43)
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Lisa Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Blog Archive
- February (135)
- January (132)
- December (124)
- November (191)
- October (254)
- September (261)
- August (293)
- July (251)
- June (278)
- May (233)
- April (151)
- March (188)
- February (221)
- January (278)
- December (286)
- November (305)
- October (291)
- September (372)
- August (471)
- July (442)
- June (338)
- May (262)
- April (269)
- March (282)
- February (312)
- January (359)
- December (298)
- November (521)
- October (549)
- September (496)
- August (615)
- July (517)
- June (513)
- May (449)
- April (413)
- March (481)
- February (446)
- January (706)
- December (789)
- November (647)
- October (425)
- September (291)
- August (342)
- July (598)
- June (582)
- May (514)
- April (425)
- March (362)
- February (261)
- January (408)
- December (303)
- November (410)
- October (595)
- September (765)
- August (666)
- July (436)
- June (270)
- May (406)
- April (447)
- March (557)
- February (784)
- January (809)
- December (427)
- November (455)
- October (534)
- September (395)
- August (433)
- July (430)
- June (345)
- May (360)
- April (412)
- March (519)
- February (469)
- January (675)
- December (884)
- November (635)
- October (668)
- September (560)
- August (498)
- July (701)
- June (595)
- May (469)
- April (474)
- March (425)
- February (384)
- January (372)
- December (166)
- November (1)
- October (4)
- April (1)
- March (12)
- February (19)
- January (22)
- December (25)
- November (33)
- October (20)
- September (15)
- August (5)
- July (12)
- June (14)
- May (10)
- April (11)
- March (36)
- February (29)
- January (32)
- December (69)
- November (57)
- October (3)
- August (1)
- July (23)
- June (8)
- May (12)
- December (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
Friendly Blogs List
-
-
Global Markets Crashing -- 5 Trillions Gone in Smoke -- Fastest Collapse In History !! - Global Markets Crashing -- 5 Trillions Gone in Smoke -- Fastest Collapse In History !! The global markets are all in freefall this Friday .$5 Trillion Wipe...
-
Jim Rogers : Markets can go higher than you think , and they can fall further than you can imagine - Jim Rogers : Markets can go higher than you think , and they can fall further than you can imagine Jim Rogers : Markets can go higher than you think , and ...
-
Marc Faber Podcast on Gold, Inflation, and Emerging Markets - Marc Faber Podcast on Gold, Inflation, and Emerging Markets Marc Faber is an international investor known for his uncanny predictions of the stock market a...
No comments:
Post a Comment