Thursday, February 20, 2020

Billy Meier Predictions and Prophecies Are Now Being Proved Correct


COAST TO COAST AM – Michael Horn, spokesperson for famed UFO contactee Billy Meier, discussed more events unfolding which Meier predicted as far back as the 1940s, as well as his UFO photos and contacts. Meir traveled to India in 1964 and took some astonishing photos there, Horn recounted, including a bizarre "hologram of a cross, generated above Meier's head in New Delhi." Meier was cautioned by the Plejarens (his ET contacts) back in the 1940s about devastating earthquakes in central Italy and Europe, Horn continued, adding that this dovetails with some of the recent predictions of independent scientist Michael Janitch aka Dutchsinse.




















The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

Friendly Blogs List