Silver Price Forecast for 2020 : Could Silver Price Explode like A Bitcoin on Steroids ? - Silver is one of the most critical elements on planet earth, and it is cheap right now. So will silver outperform gold in 2020? This is the question that m...
Peter Schiff : Gold should go above $2,000 this year
Political changes from the U.S. presidential election in November could see gold prices soar, this according to Peter Schiff, CEO of Euro Pacific Capital. “I think if Trump is not re-elected, if we get like, President Sanders, gold should go above $2,000 this year, and if it’s not above $2,000 by election, it should be $2,000 election night once we get the results,” Schiff told Kitco News on the sidelines of the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference.
