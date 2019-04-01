Max Keiser : The poop float in Davos







In this episode of Keiser Report, Max and Stacy survey the wreckage caused in no small part due to the 199 billionaires who met in Davos the previous week. They ask how is it that the world’s 2,153 billionaires have more wealth than 4.6 billion humans combined. They examine the unfolding disaster at Boeing as the company begs for ten billions in loans after the former engineering powerhouse was turned into a wealth extraction financial instrument which led to death of innocent passengers and destruction of untold capital and future economic growth. In the second half, Max interviews Mark Yusko of Morgan Creek Capital about QE Forever, too much debt and no demand, buybacks as stealth QE, and how the market has become the economy.










