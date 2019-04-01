Max Keiser : The poop float in Davos - In this episode of Keiser Report, Max and Stacy survey the wreckage caused in no small part due to the 199 billionaires who met in Davos the previous week....
Inside Wuhan: Daily life in China's coronavirus quarantine zone
Ben Kavanagh is working as a teacher in Wuhan - the city under quarantine as the deadly coronavirus continues to spread across China . He told us he was planning to venture out of his home one last time today to buy food and essential supplies before being stuck in his flat for the duration of the lockdown. He took his phone along to film it all for us. China's health minister has also warned that the virus is 'getting stronger'. 56 people have now died and more than 2,000 are infected - with many of those infected not yet displaying symptoms.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
