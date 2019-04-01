Keiser Report: What Came First, the Chicken or the Fed?








In this episode of Keiser Report, Max and Stacy look at the increasing velocity and quantity of injections by the Fed into the repo markets. They also note that nobody is short the market as nobody dares ‘fight the Fed’. In the second half, Max talks to Craig Hemke of TFMetalsReport.com about the latest in the gold market as Trump renews hostilities in the Middle East and the central bank continues pumping money into markets











