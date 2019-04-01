Keiser Report: All Rescue Roads Lead to the Elite








In this episode of Keiser Report, Max and Stacy look at the fact that every crisis is now used as an asset, resource, and wealth grab for the most elite in the economy. Whether it is the mysterious repo market turmoil in which we see the NY Fed throwing tens of billions daily into the coffers of the bankers and yet money velocity continues to collapse as the money disappears into their unspendably huge hoard of wealth. To Haiti, the poorest nation in the Western Hemisphere, where a devastating earthquake ten years ago saw billions donated to the nation only to end up in the pockets of the biggest corporations and most politically connected elite whilst hardly any at all reached the Haitian people. In the second half, Max talks to Chris Martenson of PeakProsperity.com about the ‘fourth turning,’ mass unrest, excessive money printing from the central bank, and gold markets.











