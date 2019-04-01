👉Palladium Rarer & More Expensive than Gold will see Skyrocketing Prices in 2020 !! - Palladium, a silvery-white metal used in cars and sometimes jewelry, has topped gold in commodities trading for the last few weeks. Gold was long the most ...
Davos: ‘New arms race is coming’ — it isn’t nuclear!
Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei and Israeli historian Yuval Noah Harari spoke on a panel about the advent of artificial intelligence at the dangers of an AI "arms race" at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Rick Sanchez explains. Then investigative journalist Ben Swann joins Rick Sanchez to discuss. (6:41) “In the Now” host Rania Khalek joins from Beirut, Lebanon to explain the ongoing violent protests there. (11:07) RT's Eisa Ali joins reports on the disturbing trend of assassination by drone. (16:35) Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) is suing Hillary Clinton for defamation. RT America's Rachel Blevins reports. (19:59) RT America's Faran Fronczak reports on Saudi Arabia's alleged hacking into Amazon CEO and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos' phone. (23:15)
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
