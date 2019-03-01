Why Are Central Banks Panicking? Global Crisis Ahead?



Actions always speak louder than words. The word is that it's sunshine and rainbows for the U.S. economy. The actions of The Fed and central banks around the world say otherwise. They're all acting as if a global financial crisis is approaching. Ron Paul discusses -- along with a personal anecdote about the late Paul Volcker.
















The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

Friendly Blogs List