Why Are Central Banks Panicking? Global Crisis Ahead? - Actions always speak louder than words. The word is that it's sunshine and rainbows for the U.S. economy. The actions of The Fed and central banks around t...
Keiser Report: Daylight Robbery
In this episode of the Keiser Report, Max and Stacy discuss the signs that all that is make-believe is about to get real; from the enormous debts backing the ‘earningless’ bull market rally and the fiat currency grid meeting the harsh reality of nations making demands for gold repatriation, the latest being Slovakia. In the second half, Max interviews Dominic Frisby about the history of taxes as outlined in his new book, DAYLIGHT ROBBERY. They discuss the history of taxation; from Mesopotamia to modern day France and the Yellow Vest movement. They also look at having a land value tax instead of income tax, which Frisby suggests is the worst of all options.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
