Prof. Richard Wolff: Hope or Horror: Will Humanity Wise Up in Time?











"in time" for what? To avert a real revolution? No. Humanity cannot wise up, and never could wise up, without revolutions in the only real sense of the word. To fantasize that the core political and economic system under capitalism, with all of their deeply entrenched and established powers, interests, and henchmen mobs, could in any way be fundamentally changed and revolutionized without heavy costs in lives and blood, and only by talking and holding signs yelling, would only be childish and wishful thinking.







