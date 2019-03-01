Dollar Collapse, $20,000 oz Gold - Debt Crisis. Prepare for The Economic Storm Hit By in 2020 - Dollar Collapse, $20,000 oz Gold - Debt Crisis. Prepare for The Economic Storm Hit By in 2020 The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends...
Michael Pento: "Interest Rates Will Probably Never Be Raised Again In Our Lifetime"
On Wednesday the #FederalReserve paused its interest rate reduction campaign while again going with the “nothing to see here” routine. Although fortunately Michael Pento of Pento Portfolio Strategies was kind enough to join me on the show to reveal what the Fed left unsaid. He talked about how the impact of years of misguided Fed policy has created what's unfolding in the markets now. As well as how he sees these events playing out in the #stock, #gold, and #silver markets over the next year. So to hear from one of today's great Austrian Economics teachers, who also implements that mindset into active portfolio strategies, click to watch the interview now!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
