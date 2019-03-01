Gold's Rise and the Dollar's Demise (w/ Rick Rule)



Rick Rule, president and CEO of Sprott U.S. Holdings Inc., shares how the worldwide explosion of negative yielding debt shapes his bullish outlook on gold. He examines the impact that a "war on savers" has on the global financial system and on precious metals, and he shares his ideas on where inflation fits into the equation. Rule explains his outlook for the future of the monetary system by analyzing the evolving relationship between cryptocurrencies, precious metals, and fiat currencies. Filmed on October 10, 2019 in Vancouver.



















The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

Friendly Blogs List