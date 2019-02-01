Can China & Russia Form a Superpower Bloc , and Should The US worry ? - China and Russia, The former communist comrades, have returned to being allies in a very different sort of war. The trade war against the US. Today, Russia...
Trump may seal China deal for 2020 victory – Galloway
As the UK Parliament picks a news speaker, French President Emmanuel Macron is in Shanghai meeting with China’s leader Xi Jinping. France and China are hoping to expand trade amid this on-going Brexit debate, while Macron is looking to be the power broker for the EU and possibly ease tensions between the US and China. Can he be successful? UK MP George Galloway joins In Question to discuss the possibilities.
