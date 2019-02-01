Trump may seal China deal for 2020 victory – Galloway







As the UK Parliament picks a news speaker, French President Emmanuel Macron is in Shanghai meeting with China’s leader Xi Jinping. France and China are hoping to expand trade amid this on-going Brexit debate, while Macron is looking to be the power broker for the EU and possibly ease tensions between the US and China. Can he be successful? UK MP George Galloway joins In Question to discuss the possibilities.








