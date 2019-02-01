Riots across Iran as state pushes 50% petrol price increase









The Iranian government’s surprise decision to raise gasoline prices, which caused #protests around the country, should be implemented, #Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali #Khamenei said, blaming the violence amid demonstrations on criminals. The divisive decision, announced this week, has caused protests in several Iranian cities. Khamenei was cited by the Iranian media on Sunday as saying that, while he was no expert in petrol industry, he still believed the government’s decision should be implemented. The Iranian leader also confirmed that there have been deaths related to the protests caused by the hike, blaming them on foreign influence. “Sabotage and arson is done by hooligans not our people. The counter-revolution and Iran's enemies have always supported sabotage and breaches of security and continue to do so," he said as quoted by state TV.












