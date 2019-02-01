Junk Bonds or High-yield Debt : What are They ? & Are they a Good Investment ? - Junk! Not a nice word. And when it comes to bonds, not a particularly accurate word, either. Junk is something useless, right? Something you want to toss i...
Ben Fulford : This System is headed for Collapse
It’s time to call a spade a spade. Most of the world’s problems originate with a group known as the Elders of Zion. This is an undeniable fact and has nothing to do with the Jewish people. Rather, it’s a group of inbred families who own most of the world’s corporations and have been plotting to murder 90% of humanity and enslave the rest. That’s why they have spent $6.4 trillion on war and mass murder (according to recent calculations by the Watson Institute) since they orchestrated their 9/11 terror attacks and fascist coup d’état. This was enough money to end poverty, stop environmental destruction, and launch humanity into the universe. Instead it was spent on a project to create a Greater Israel from which to rule the survivors of their planned artificial Armageddon. Let us be clear: the problem originates with the inbred group of families that control monotheism. As a reminder, we are ruled by a govern- (control) ment (mind) that uses religion (re-ligare: to rebind) to bundle us into a fascii (a bundle of sticks), or fascism. Fascism is also known as “rule by corporations.” A Swiss study has shown that 737 people control 80% of the world’s transnational corporations. These people are also known as the Elders of Zion. They control a system of Babylonian debt slavery through their ownership of most of the world’s central banks. That’s why their servants, the top 10% of the people, control 93.2% of the world’s financial assets, while the bottom 90% are burdened with 72.4% of the debt. This system is headed for collapse. Riots and civil unrest in Algeria, Bolivia, Britain, Chile, Denmark, Ecuador, Egypt, France, Guinea, Haiti, Honduras, Hong Kong, Iran, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Lebanon, Pakistan, and Spain share in common a deep distrust of the ruling elite. The peasants with pitchforks are at the gates. Also, as discussed last week, the entire corporate financial system has completely lost touch with reality and no longer functions. The chart below shows how the stock market and the real economy no longer correlate. We would like to add that the GDP numbers are wildly exaggerated and do not reflect income disparity, which means the situation is even far worse than shown in the chart. Right now, indicators of real economic activity, especially in the United States, the epicenter of this crisis, show that a serious recession has already started. And yet the stock market is reaching record highs. The cabal’s Federal Reserve Board is pumping unprecedented sums of money into the system to try to prevent a meltdown. It now looks like something called Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs) will be Ground Zero of the collapse. These are bundles of junk loans which work according the same logic that caused the Lehman Brothers collapse. That is to say, the financial wizards somehow think that if you take lots of small bits of garbage and put them into a big garbage bag, they stop being garbage. This chart below shows that the problem this time is at least twice as big as the Lehman crisis. This impeding implosion and revolution is probably the reason the Black Sun worshipers at the P2 Freemason lodge contacted the White Dragon Society last week. The representative of the P2 said that Pope Francis, who is visiting Japan from November 23 to 26, continue reading at Benjamin Fulford dot net .
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Blog Archive
- November (118)
- October (254)
- September (261)
- August (293)
- July (251)
- June (278)
- May (233)
- April (151)
- March (188)
- February (221)
- January (278)
- December (286)
- November (305)
- October (291)
- September (372)
- August (471)
- July (442)
- June (338)
- May (262)
- April (269)
- March (282)
- February (312)
- January (359)
- December (298)
- November (521)
- October (549)
- September (496)
- August (615)
- July (517)
- June (513)
- May (449)
- April (413)
- March (481)
- February (446)
- January (706)
- December (789)
- November (647)
- October (425)
- September (291)
- August (342)
- July (598)
- June (582)
- May (514)
- April (425)
- March (362)
- February (261)
- January (408)
- December (303)
- November (410)
- October (595)
- September (765)
- August (666)
- July (436)
- June (270)
- May (406)
- April (447)
- March (557)
- February (784)
- January (809)
- December (427)
- November (455)
- October (534)
- September (395)
- August (433)
- July (430)
- June (345)
- May (360)
- April (412)
- March (519)
- February (469)
- January (675)
- December (884)
- November (635)
- October (668)
- September (560)
- August (498)
- July (701)
- June (595)
- May (469)
- April (474)
- March (425)
- February (384)
- January (372)
- December (166)
- November (1)
- October (4)
- April (1)
- March (12)
- February (19)
- January (22)
- December (25)
- November (33)
- October (20)
- September (15)
- August (5)
- July (12)
- June (14)
- May (10)
- April (11)
- March (36)
- February (29)
- January (32)
- December (69)
- November (57)
- October (3)
- August (1)
- July (23)
- June (8)
- May (12)
- December (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
Friendly Blogs List
-
-
Jim Rogers still optimistic about investing in N. Korea - http://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20191111000481 Jim Rogers, the Singapore-based US investor and chairman of Rogers Holdings, said he was still optimi...
-
Marc Faber : IS THE AGE OF DEMOCRACY A PASSING PHASE IN THE HISTORY OF THE WEST AND THE WORLD? - In his monthly Market Commentary: dated November 1st , 2019 . Doctor Marc Faber , asks the question : IS THE AGE OF DEMOCRACY A PASSING PHASE IN THE HISTOR...
-
Dr. Nouriel Roubini in Romania !! - The famous American economist Nouriel Roubini, who foresaw... [[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website : www.nourielroubini.blogspot.com for ful...
-
John Williams – US Deficit Is Beyond Control - Are the Trump tax cuts going to help the economy or hurt it? The answer is both. Economist John Williams explains, “The tax cuts are generally positive. An...
No comments:
Post a Comment