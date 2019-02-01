On Halloween : The US Debt Surpasses $23 Trillion for The First Time in History , But Washington Shows No Fear !! - The federal government's outstanding public debt has surpassed $23 trillion for the first time in history, according to data from the Treasury Department r...
On Halloween : The US Debt Surpasses $23 Trillion for The First Time in History , But Washington Shows No Fear !!
The federal government's outstanding public debt has surpassed $23 trillion for the first time in history, according to data from the Treasury Department released today, Friday, Nov 1, 2019. An Increase of one trillion dollars in just ten months. The National Debt Is Now More Than Ten Times the Annual Tax Receipts. Growing budget deficits have added to the nation's debt at a rapid rate since President Trump took office. The debt had risen some 16 percent since Trump's inauguration when it stood at $19.9 trillion. It passed $22 trillion for the first time just ten months ago. Reaching $23 trillion in debt on Halloween is a scary milestone for our economy and the next generation, but Washington shows no fear ! Trump vowed that he would eliminate the entire federal debt in eight years. How's that working out! And what's the excuse for doing this during "the greatest economy ever" and with supposedly 800 thousand more jobs than bodies ! This is almost another crime having a deficit this high during a good economy, which trumps raves about nearly every day. Welcome to The Atlantis Report. If private debt and derivatives are accounted for, including international lending, the total debt is over $700 Trillion. I don't think there was ever any intention of 'paying it off', let alone paying it down. They intend to roll indefinitely, or until the house of cards comes down, both. As long as the 'confidence' is there and global trade remains US dollar-based... War will come before that day, however. There is no national bankruptcy, and this debt will mushroom-like Greece, where 93% of the last bailout "serviced the debt," and 7% was divided between people and government. FED usury-based system (creating money by issuing debt) at 100 years old diverts the wealth to the banker class, making money out of thin air and impoverishing the masses under them. Three weeks ago, it was increasing $1 million every 40 seconds, then suddenly slows to a $1 million every 60 seconds, then it jumps $45 Billion overnight to push past $23 Trillion. It is all meaningless, the actual figure most likely ten's of trillions more than that . Feel free to continue on with the charade, that money ain't being paid back. Who would have thought it'd be a lousy idea trusting our country's financial future to a guy who bankrupted two casinos, relied on government bailouts, embezzled from his own charities, always lied about his net worth, won't release his taxes, defaulted on several hundred million dollars in loans, borrowed several hundred million more and then defaulted on those . Donald Trump has the dubious fate of being the first US President in history to have a booming 4% unemployment rate economy and NOT have a budget surplus. Not only does Trump not have a surplus, but he also has a record deficit of 1 Trillion, that's 12 zeros! Therefore it comes to the surprise of no one that Trump bankrupted five companies without even as much as a mea culpa to those left holding the bag. Trump tweeted on Nov 3, 2011: The greatest threat to our security is our debt. It is already past 100% GDP. We need to make real budget cuts. In an interview, Trump also told Norah O'Donnell in an interview that aired on "CBS This Morning: I am the king of debt. "I'm the king of debt. I'm great with debt. Nobody knows debt better than me," Trump added. "I've made a fortune by using debt, and if things don't work out, I renegotiate the debt. I mean, that's a smart thing, not a stupid thing." "How do you renegotiate the debt?" O'Donnell followed up. "You go back, and you say, hey guess what, the economy crashed," Trump replied. "I'm going to give you back half." Trump is planning the mother of all bankruptcies. Believe you me.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Blog Archive
- November (8)
- October (254)
- September (261)
- August (293)
- July (251)
- June (278)
- May (233)
- April (151)
- March (188)
- February (221)
- January (278)
- December (286)
- November (305)
- October (291)
- September (372)
- August (471)
- July (442)
- June (338)
- May (262)
- April (269)
- March (282)
- February (312)
- January (359)
- December (298)
- November (521)
- October (549)
- September (496)
- August (615)
- July (517)
- June (513)
- May (449)
- April (413)
- March (481)
- February (446)
- January (706)
- December (789)
- November (647)
- October (425)
- September (291)
- August (342)
- July (598)
- June (582)
- May (514)
- April (425)
- March (362)
- February (261)
- January (408)
- December (303)
- November (410)
- October (595)
- September (765)
- August (666)
- July (436)
- June (270)
- May (406)
- April (447)
- March (557)
- February (784)
- January (809)
- December (427)
- November (455)
- October (534)
- September (395)
- August (433)
- July (430)
- June (345)
- May (360)
- April (412)
- March (519)
- February (469)
- January (675)
- December (884)
- November (635)
- October (668)
- September (560)
- August (498)
- July (701)
- June (595)
- May (469)
- April (474)
- March (425)
- February (384)
- January (372)
- December (166)
- November (1)
- October (4)
- April (1)
- March (12)
- February (19)
- January (22)
- December (25)
- November (33)
- October (20)
- September (15)
- August (5)
- July (12)
- June (14)
- May (10)
- April (11)
- March (36)
- February (29)
- January (32)
- December (69)
- November (57)
- October (3)
- August (1)
- July (23)
- June (8)
- May (12)
- December (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
Friendly Blogs List
-
-
JIM ROGERS : This is how you make Money during the Coming Collapse ! - JIM ROGERS : This is how you make Money during the Coming Collapse ! JIM ROGERS Isn't Backing Down From His Financial Crisis Forecast The Worst Stock Marke...
-
Dr. Nouriel Roubini in Romania !! - The famous American economist Nouriel Roubini, who foresaw... [[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website : www.nourielroubini.blogspot.com for ful...
-
Marc Faber on Funding Chaos in The Repo Market - Doctor Marc Faber wrote in his Monthly Market Commentary on the October 1st, 2019 , under the title : THE THREAT TO ACADEMIC FREEDOM AND TO THE RIGHT TO FR...
-
John Williams – US Deficit Is Beyond Control - Are the Trump tax cuts going to help the economy or hurt it? The answer is both. Economist John Williams explains, “The tax cuts are generally positive. An...
No comments:
Post a Comment