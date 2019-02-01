On Halloween : The US Debt Surpasses $23 Trillion for The First Time in History , But Washington Shows No Fear !! - The federal government's outstanding public debt has surpassed $23 trillion for the first time in history, according to data from the Treasury Department r...
China Officially Launches 5G Networks Today Ahead of Schedule !!
China officially launches today 'one of the world's largest' 5G networks, with plans available for as low as $ 18. All the three state-backed telecom operators, China Mobile, China Telecom, and China Unicom, unveiled their 5G plans on Thursday, one day ahead of the official launch of 5G services in the country, with the cheapest package priced as low as $18 per month. The fifth-generation of mobile internet connectivity (5G) promises much faster data download and upload speeds, broader coverage, and more stable connections. The three state-backed operators China Mobile, China Telecom, and China Unicom had initially scheduled the launch for next year but accelerated the rollout. The USA sanctions have not to work et all. Huawei starts faster than planned. So we can see how the USA sanctions can actually help countries. America Hates Competition. Welcome to The Atlantis Report. The super fast service is now available to consumers in 50 Chinese cities, including Beijing and Shanghai. Prices for monthly plans start from 128 yuan ($18), providing users with 30GB data and 500 minutes of voice chat. According to the government, more than 130,000 5G base stations will be activated by the end of the year to support the network. This would make it one of the world's largest 5G deployments, Beijing said. More than 10 million users have registered for 5G plans from the three local Chinese carriers ahead of the launch, local media reported in early October. Subscribers of China Mobile that pay 598 yuan ($85) per month will be able to use 300GB of data with download speeds of up to 1Gbps, whereas the entry-level plans will only have 300Mbps download speeds. The first 5G services will be available in about 50 Chinese cities, including Beijing and Shanghai, as well as second-tier provincial capital cities like Nanjing and Wuhan, according to local reports. In Beijing, as many as 5,000 base stations have been installed by China Mobile alone, covering a majority of the core areas. However, it is still unavailable for vast rural areas, according to the report. The launch of 5G by Chinese carriers is a step slow in comparison to local smartphone brands such as Huawei and Xiaomi, as they have already introduced several phone models over the past few months that can support 5G networks. But local consumers are believed to be excited about the 5G networks as more than 10 million users have registered for 5G plans from the three domestic Chinese carriers ahead of the launch, Chinese reports said in early October. So WHY IS THE US DARK STATE SO TERRIFIED OF HUAWEI'S 5G WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY? The U.S. Dark State, The NSA, The CIA, The Pentagon, The Military-industrial complex, The Mainstream Media, etc., has forced every western tech companies to install backdoors and malware on their equipment, except Huawei. They have tried to force Huawei to install those NSA backdoors and malware, in 2014, but the company categorically refused. "The real issue is that nothing has changed since a 2014 report from The Register that Huawei categorically refuses to install NSA backdoors into their hardware to allow unfettered intelligence access to the data that crosses their networks. All our emails, text messages, phone calls, internet searches, web browsing, library records, etc., are recorded and stored by NSA and CIA's vast servers farms. Now, Huawei is not only the leading 5G wireless provider, but it is the only one, so far. The other companies, like Nokia and Ericsson, are far behind. 5G is going to replace 4G and 3G completely. What this means is that if the world adopts the Huawei equipment and standards, it will threaten to UNDO the U.S. Dark State's vast global surveillance network. This is what really terrifies the U.S. Dark State. Their vast Global Surveillance Network is the basis of its power and tools to enslave mankind. There is an excellent reason why the American Founding Fathers, enacted every measure, to protect our rights and privacy, so that we will not be controlled and enslaved by the tyranny of totalitarian government, which is already upon us, in the form of U.S. Dark State. The Dark State-controlled Mainstream Media pumped out a vast amount of fake news to smear China and Russia. Still, at the end of the day, if the U.S. and its NATO stooges want a 5G wireless network, they must turn to Huawei because Huawei is the only company that could produce the 5G pieces of equipment (minus the NSA backdoors and malware), right now. Seemingly referring to the technology company, President Donald Trump, on Monday, said the U.S. was "in opposition to those who would use 5G as a tool to expand control of their own citizens and to sow discord among nations." Some countries like Australia and New Zealand have banned Huawei from building their 5G networks, which has provided an opportunity for other telecom firms to compete with Huawei's 5G capabilities like Ericsson and Nokia. For the last few years, Huawei has aggressively pursued contracts to build 5G around the world, even as the U.S. has begged other countries to reject the advances and ban the firm from operating within their borders, characterizing it as a security risk. China has secured a "first maneuverer advantage" that may be difficult for the U.S. to overcome.
