Monero Is The Second Coming of Bitcoin - The Crypto Vigilante Team on Monero Talk



Topics include: TDV and Monero, Andreas Antonopoulos and Monero, Monero the most undervalued asset in crypto, Monero usability is increasing, anonymous and private, a true digital currency, dynamic block size, a FOS open source community, Monero use and demand very likely to increase, un-trackable, Monero's cypherpunk philosophy and realization, liqidity, the second coming of Bitcoin, Monero is what people thought they brought when they brought bitcoin, Monero wallet support greatly improved, we need Monero








