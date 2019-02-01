Keiser Report: Repo Markets & UBI









In this episode of the Keiser Report, Max and Stacy discuss the Fed censoring information related to which bank or banks have been receiving bailouts via repo markets. For at least two more years we are told, the Fed will keep the information confidential for the ordinary citizen, while banks will, of course, have insider knowledge. In the second half, Max talks to Ellen Brown, author of ‘Web of Debt,’ about the ongoing Fed intervention in the repo markets and what this is telling us. Ellen also discusses Universal Basic Income and why she believes it is a good policy for the Fed to implement for everyone, not just bankers.













