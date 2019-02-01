JAMES RICKARDS - When Will The Next Market Crash Happen?







James Rickards is the American financial expert and author of the New York Times best-selling books “The Death of Money”, “Currency Wars”, and “The New Case For Gold”. He worked on Wall Street for 35 years, and now advise Johns Hopkins University and the U.S. Department of Defense, where he served as a facilitator of the first-ever financial war games conducted by the Pentagon. In his new book “Aftermath”, he explains how the biggest financial crisis is yet to come and reveals his seven secrets of wealth preservation in the coming chaos.








