Gerald Celente : FED's Monetary Methadone keeps the Bull Running until it Crashes
In his latest interview with Kitco News, Trends Seer Gerald Celente was very vocal about why the American people need to be prepared for what's coming. "The world will witness the worst economic downturn in modern history," Celente warned. A catastrophic recession is coming, and gold is still the best investment to hold during an economic collapse, Gerald Celente explained. "For me, speaking only for myself, gold is the number one investment, and I've been saying that since I began buying gold in the 1970s," Celente told Kitco News. Celente added that the Fed's latest rate cut could be likened to "monetary methadone," where liquidity is pumped into a credit system that is already over-levered. "It's just shooting in more money to keep the addicted bull-running. It's not boosting economies around the world, we're looking at a global slowdown, and the numbers are there, and even people like the IMF, the World Bank, one after the other, they're warning of a recession," Celente said. "I urge people to prepare now so they may create opportunities to prevail and prosper during this unprecedented economic meltdown. Those who fail to do so, big and small, rich and middle class, will lose their businesses, their jobs, their homes, and even their lives, as the Greatest Depression, sinks them into a deep depression. "It will be too late to React when the Greatest Depression strikes," Celente warns. "Those who Proact and Prepare now will Prosper and Prevail when economic terror strikes." And in another interview with FX Street, Gerald Celente said that it is hard to predict if we are going to have a bloody fourth quarter in the markets like we did last year, It's hard to tell, but what we're saying at the Trends Journal is that the markets have peaked, and the downward pressure is great. You mentioned the trade war, and the markets hit new highs this year. They've been hitting new highs since Trump got elected. We were the first people, by the way, two weeks after he got elected in 2016, to call the Trump rally. And I was the first to say it was over. And I believe it's over now. And so it could crash. There's a lot of wildcards out there, and there's no wilder card than the Trump card. But I make this point because this trade war talk has been going on continually. It's not a trade war that's slowing down the global economy. It's the monetary methadone that the Federal Reserve and the other central banksters injected into the system, just to enrich the 1%. The facts are there. When you look at the sanctions that Trump has put on China, the last report that I saw was that it affected 0.6% of China's GDP. That's nothing. Take a look at what's going on in India. Oh yeah, their NIFTY 50, their equity market, it's down over 10%. Oh, I wonder why? It's not a trade war with them. They're not making a lot of trade with China. No, the global economy is slowing down. Same thing with Argentina. How about Brazil? They keep using this excuse for the trade war with China when it's much bigger than that. It's a global slow down. The monetary methadone only keeps the bull running, the addicted bull running for so long, so it's ready to crash. But again, what I learned over the years after it crashes, they come up with a new drug, and they artificially pump it up back. Will they have enough to do it this time is the question. And then Gerald added: the FED is getting ready, absolutely. But again, they're going to do everything they can to pump it up. You're looking at the United States, and they only could lower interest rates 2%. When the last recession hit, the interest rates could come down by 5.5%. You go to Europe, they're in negative rates already, minus 0.4. They're going to bring it down to minus 0.5, and dump another $60 billion a month into corporate and government bond buybacks. So, going back to the inverted yield curve, I mean, who in their right mind would buy a 30-year bond, a German bond, and get less back in 30 years than what you bought it for? And not a lot of people. But yes, a lot of people, the German bond, they had to buy $2 billion worth when they launched that last week, and there was 16 to $17 trillion in negative yield global bonds now that had been sold. So, that's why people are going into gold. They are looking for a safe haven asset, and gold is the ultimate one. And just for the record, I call this identically on the point where gold was going to go for the last six years. I said it had a break over the $1,450 mark for it to gain strength. And on June 6th, we sent a Trend Alert out to our subscribers, when gold was $200 cheaper than it is now, $1,332 an ounce. And the headline of the Trend Alert was the Gold Bull Run. Gold, which solidified over the $1,325 mark, and our next breakout from that was $1,385. It flew past that and soared past $1,450, so the downside risk we see now for gold is at the very worst about $1,390. And you can see the strength of it. And even when the markets go up, gold isn't going down much. And again, there will be something to bring it down. It always is, whether it's real or manipulated, just like the markets, for example. You go back to the night before Christmas, and Dow is having its worst December since the Great Depression, and the worst two weeks since the panic of '08. And all of a sudden, our Treasury Secretary gets on the phone with six banksters, Mnuchin calls up, and when the markets reopened on the day after Christmas, all of a sudden, the next two days, the markets are up over a thousand points. Do you think it's the Plunge Protection Team? Go back a few weeks ago. The same thing happened. Dow down 800 points, Trump gets on the phone, calls the banksters, next day up, up goes to the market. So, when I talk about where's gold going, there's going to be a lot of pressure from the banksters to keep gold prices low. But again, on the other hand, the central banksters also bought more gold in 2018 than they have in 50 years. The dollar is getting cheaper relative to other currencies. This year already, 30 central banks — in Iran, India, Mexico [for example] – have lowered their interest rates. They're all in trouble. They need money. The central bank in Germany — the strongest economy in Europe – just warned that they're going into recession. They're going to keep printing more money, but the money is valueless. The only reason the U.S. dollar is staying so strong is that the other [currencies] are so weak. Banks know what's going on, and they're doing everything they can to stop it. Bank stocks are going down dramatically because of the very low-interest rates. They can't make money on those rates, and [the Federal Reserve] is going to keep lowering them. The greatest depression is on the way. It's going to be much worse than the 1930s Great Depression. There are a number of reasons: In the Great Recession [2008] interest rates [had been at a level of [5.25%]; now they're at 2%. So there's no room. The central banks in Europe are already at negative interest rates. In the 1930s, you didn't have severe immigrant crises. One of the top trends we see is human waves of people worldwide, leaving poverty, corruption, and violence. We're going to see that more and more. People will be flooding out of Africa, South America [etc.]. In 1927, there were 2 billion people; today, we have 7.6 billion. Gerald Celente is absolutely right in his analysis, and we are definitely headed to a depression never seen before in American history. Even Wall Street is Bracing for a Recession. Deutsche Bank recently started the most significant Wall Street cull of personnel since the collapse of Lehman and ultimately planned to layoff some 18,000 bankers as it shrinks its trading business. Citigroup also recently announced a round of layoffs, as did HSBC. But perhaps the most glaring sign that Wall Street is already bracing for a recession can be found on the bottom rung of the investment-banking latter. JP Morgan is only planning to extend full-time offers to 20% of its summer associates, the lowest percentage in recent memory. Some groups reportedly gave out zero suggestions. The bank is also giving out fewer than expected full-time offers to analysts at the end of their two-year program - around 50% or 60%. For those who are hoping to start a career in finance, there probably hasn't been a worse time to do that since 2009. As the deflationary cycle that is gathering momentum now will crush the global economy. Global debt has surged since 2008, to levels that should frighten any sane investor because debt has always had consequences. Much of the massive debt load hanging above our heads in 2008 has not receded or gone away; it has merely been transferred to the public sector where those in charge of such things feel it is more benign. By a series of off-book and backdoor transactions, those in charge have transferred the banks loses onto the shoulders of the people, however, shifting the liability from one sector to another does not alleviate the problem. Massive World Central Bank's intervention to prop up the failing global financial corrupt system is on its way. Expect more currency manipulation and printing in an effort to stabilize world bond and share markets while trying to protect all financial paper trash by short-selling paper Gold. Hedging by investing in commodities Gold, Oil, Silver, Real Estate, Farm Land, and other tangible assets is the way to go in this Global financial mess. Everything will be sacrificed to protect the stock markets and banks worldwide. Working and middle-class people do not mean a damn thing to the Central Banks and the 1 percent. Welcome to the currency wars kickoff Ladies and Gentlemen! 1st there is a trade war. 2nd there is currency war. 3rd their blood war. And just like World War 2, we have the pacific trade war and were getting ready to open the eastern front with the EU and Germany. It's going to be quite a roller coaster ride my friends; please keep your hands and arms and gold inside the car at all times!
