Benjamin Fulford: Cabal Minions Disappearing as Civil War Escalates



In this episode with Benjamin recorded on 31st October 2019 we delve into who is really the top of the pyramid and who is causing the cabal to lash out. We take a look at the circus that is the trump impeachment. Al-Baghdadi is not who he seems an is MOSSAD, Zug Switzerland being the heart of the corruption and all the computers need taking out. Many lower cabal members are being removed and there are more signs that a real war is raging!














